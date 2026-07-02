ETV Bharat / bharat

NC To Invite India Bloc, Non-NDA Parties For Jammu And Kashmir Statehood Protest, Cabinet Reshuffle On Cards

Srinagar: Ruling National Conference (NC) on Wednesday decided to invite India Bloc-aligned parties, non-NDA parties and Jammu and Kashmir-based political parties for the proposed protest in New Delhi to press for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision was finalised at a high-level huddle of senior party leaders chaired by NC president Farooq Abdullah at his Gupkar residence in Srinagar. The late-afternoon huddle saw the participation of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, NC general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, and other top party functionaries.

“It was also decided to send invitations to leaders of parties that are not part of the INDIA bloc but are also not aligned with the NDA,” said a party spokesperson.

The formal invites will be sent by Farooq Abdullah to the political parties for their participation. The proposed protest is to be held at Jantar Mantar on the first day of the monsoon session in the Parliament on July 20 will see all NC legislators and Members of Parliament. Rebel NC MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi is also expected to join the protest on his own.