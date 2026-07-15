'No Change In Delhi Protest Plan', Says CM Omar Abdullah On J&K Statehood Stir Despite Awaiting Permission
The National Conference will protest in Delhi on July 20, demanding Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, despite awaiting official permission for the demonstration.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
Srinagar: The National Conference (NC) is going ahead with the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 20 to demand Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood even as the formal permission for the stir remains awaited.
The party is awaiting a nod for its demonstration on the first day of the monsoon session in the national capital. The one-day protest aims to push the central government to fulfil its commitment of restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said they are firm on holding the Delhi march despite the loss of his uncle. “There is no change in our Delhi protest plan. Even Musfata Kamal himself would not have wanted any alteration... We will definitely go to Delhi on July 19. The permission is being kept on hold, but we have patience,” he said.
The chief minister said even if permission for Jantar Mantar is not granted, they will chart an alternate plan after holding consultations with the colleagues.
The party has applied for permission from authorities in Delhi. Earlier, Abdullah had said they were awaiting permission but alleged “sabotage” from some people who scheduled protests coinciding with theirs in New Delhi.
The party has directed its legislators and senior party functionaries to reach the national capital by July 19. They will be joined by Chief Minister and NC president Farooq Abdullah. This comes amid the bereavement of Abdullahs following the death of veteran NC leader Dr Mustafa Kamal, the younger brother of Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar on July 14.
J&K minister Satish Sharma said that they will march to New Delhi regardless of the official clearance from authorities for their protest. “Whether we get permission or not, we will reach there in thousands to get our snatched rights. It is our country, and we are its crown. A full-fledged state was demoted to a UT,” he said, adding that all regions, particularly Jammu, have suffered all these years in the absence of a state.
This is why thousands of people joined their conventions in Kashmir and Jammu on the death anniversary of Begum Akbar Jehan, the wife of NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, to press for restoration of statehood, Sharma said.
The party expects the top brass of the INDIA bloc and other political parties to endorse the campaign on statehood. Alongside the protest, the party has sent a formal letter to Rashtrapati Bhavan seeking an audience with President Droupadi Murmu.
Member of Parliament and NC general secretary Chowdhary Ramzan has written the letter for submitting a memorandum about the delay in restoring statehood to J&K despite the repeated promise by the BJP-led government.
The party has proposed a small delegation of members of Parliament and legislators will meet the president. The meeting was sought for the day after the protest, but sources in NC said it might be delayed due to the prior official engagement of the president.
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