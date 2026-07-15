ETV Bharat / bharat

'No Change In Delhi Protest Plan', Says CM Omar Abdullah On J&K Statehood Stir Despite Awaiting Permission

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah speaks to the media at the party headquarters, in Srinagar on July 13, 2026 ( File/ANI )

Srinagar: The National Conference (NC) is going ahead with the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 20 to demand Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood even as the formal permission for the stir remains awaited.

The party is awaiting a nod for its demonstration on the first day of the monsoon session in the national capital. The one-day protest aims to push the central government to fulfil its commitment of restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said they are firm on holding the Delhi march despite the loss of his uncle. “There is no change in our Delhi protest plan. Even Musfata Kamal himself would not have wanted any alteration... We will definitely go to Delhi on July 19. The permission is being kept on hold, but we have patience,” he said.

The chief minister said even if permission for Jantar Mantar is not granted, they will chart an alternate plan after holding consultations with the colleagues.

The party has applied for permission from authorities in Delhi. Earlier, Abdullah had said they were awaiting permission but alleged “sabotage” from some people who scheduled protests coinciding with theirs in New Delhi.

The party has directed its legislators and senior party functionaries to reach the national capital by July 19. They will be joined by Chief Minister and NC president Farooq Abdullah. This comes amid the bereavement of Abdullahs following the death of veteran NC leader Dr Mustafa Kamal, the younger brother of Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar on July 14.