ETV Bharat / bharat

NC Reiterates Fight For Restoration Of Article 370, 35A; Dispels Split

Srinagar: The ruling National Conference has reiterated that it will continue to fight for the restoration of Article 370 and 35 A after the party's disgruntled leaders met with former chief minister (CM) Farooq Abdullah and his son and current CM, Omar Abdullah, in Srinagar.

The crucial meeting between dissenting ruling National Conference legislators and the father-son duo of Farooq and Omar on Friday saw a breakthrough, with both sides dismissing the revolt as false.

NC chief Farooq admitted the grievances of legislators are “genuine” and assured their redressal.

Thirteen legislators turned up for the meeting with Omar at Farooq’s residence on Gupkar Road in Srinagar to discuss the demands.

However, independent legislators supporting the government who were part of the dissenting group were not invited for the meeting.

The meeting lasted for nearly two hours, and the CM and NC chief alongside the legislators, appeared together before the media to dispel reports of revolt.

Speaking to the media, MLA Nazir Gurezi said that they were assured their issues would be addressed immediately.

“There were some issues, and we raised them with the Chief Minister and Farooq sahib. They have given us assurance that, be it political issues or other issues, they will be addressed. Some issues will be addressed immediately, while other issues will be addressed gradually,” said Gurezi, who was part of the over 20 legislators who raised a banner of revolt against the government following the cabinet expansion last month.

Since then, the MLAs have held four meetings at different places and prepared a memorandum of demands.

The legislators submitted the written demands to the CM and served an ultimatum of two weeks for the ruling party to address their issues, sources said.

The demands from MLAs include a complete “overhaul of the council of ministers,” removal or change in the portfolio of deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary.

The legislators belonging to both Jammu and Kashmir regions have sought the removal of chief minister’s advisor Nasir Aslam Wani. Wani is in London for a tourism promotional event.