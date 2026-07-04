NC Rallies Cadre For Showdown With Centre Over J&K Statehood; Plans Memo To President
The ruling party has planned two conventions in twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu ahead of the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Srinagar: The ruling National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir is setting the ground for a showdown with the centre by chalking out a series of events in the union territory ahead of its proposed protest in New Delhi to press for the restoration of statehood.
The proposed protest on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20 will see NC’s 41 legislators and four Members of Parliament staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar. The party proposes to follow it by meeting President Droupadi Murmu to submit a memorandum demanding the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.
The party has set up a panel of leaders including Member of Parliament Shammi Oberoi, legislators and spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar to handle logistical arrangements in the national capital. The party charted the plan with legislators and leaders at the NC headquarters Nawai Subah a day ago for galvanizing its cadre for a major show of strength in Srinagar.
Ahead of the Delhi protest, the NC aims to set the political mood on the ground by holding two conventions in Jammu and Srinagar. The first convention will be held in the summer capital of Srinagar on July 11, marking the death anniversary of Begum Akbar Jahan, wife of NC patriarch Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. A similar event will follow the next day at Maharaja Hari Singh park in Jammu.
Popularly known in the NC as ‘Madr-e-Meharban’, Jahan's death anniversary in Srinagar will see legislators and workers assemble at Sheikh’s ‘mazaar’ on the banks of Dal Lake. The event is expected to serve as a platform for Abdullah, according to leaders, to sound the bugle for the Delhi protest, marking the NC's first confrontational move with the centre in nearly two years of its government.
Previously, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had maintained a reconciliatory tone with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government by submitting formal memorandums and resolutions for restoration of statehood and lost special status of J&K in August 2019. However, he has expressed helplessness over the Centre’s delay in restoring the statehood and clearing business rules for demarcating powers between the elected government and lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha. The Lok Bhawan(formerly Raj Bhawan) retains more powers with control over bureaucracy and police in the existing Union Territory framework.
The July 11 event will be followed by another event on July 13 to 1931 martyrs’ day. CM Omar Abdullah and his colleagues plan to pay tributes at the martyrs’ graveyard or Mazaar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar’s downtown. Twenty-two Kashmiris killed by Dogra forces of Maharaja Hari Singh are buried inside the premises of Naqshband sahib shrine.
The day has been abolished as a holiday in the government calendar but it holds a historic significance in J&K's political history. Last year, the Chief Minister offered prayers at the graveyard a day after being barred from visiting the memorial.
NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said the party has suspended its district conventions and is solely focused on the series of events leading up to the Delhi protest.
NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah has decided to invite leaders from INDIA Bloc and other parties to its protest. But the participation of J&K political parties is unlikely at this stage.
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