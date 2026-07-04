ETV Bharat / bharat

NC Rallies Cadre For Showdown With Centre Over J&K Statehood; Plans Memo To President

Srinagar: The ruling National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir is setting the ground for a showdown with the centre by chalking out a series of events in the union territory ahead of its proposed protest in New Delhi to press for the restoration of statehood.

The proposed protest on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20 will see NC’s 41 legislators and four Members of Parliament staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar. The party proposes to follow it by meeting President Droupadi Murmu to submit a memorandum demanding the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

The party has set up a panel of leaders including Member of Parliament Shammi Oberoi, legislators and spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar to handle logistical arrangements in the national capital. The party charted the plan with legislators and leaders at the NC headquarters Nawai Subah a day ago for galvanizing its cadre for a major show of strength in Srinagar.

NC rallies cadre ahead of Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest (ETV Bharat)

Ahead of the Delhi protest, the NC aims to set the political mood on the ground by holding two conventions in Jammu and Srinagar. The first convention will be held in the summer capital of Srinagar on July 11, marking the death anniversary of Begum Akbar Jahan, wife of NC patriarch Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. A similar event will follow the next day at Maharaja Hari Singh park in Jammu.