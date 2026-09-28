NC Pushing For 'Muslim Sub-Nationalism' In Secular India Through Statehood Resolution In J&K Assembly: BJP Leader Sunil Sharma
Sharma said the resolution passed by the NC government in the assembly had a touch of two previous resolutions for pre-1953 position and Article 370.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST
Srinagar: Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday said it opposed the resolution on restoration of statehood passed by the ruling National Conference saying it had a touch of two previous resolutions for pre-1953 position and Article 370, both of which stand for “Muslim sub-nationalism”.
Sunil Sharma, BJP legislator and Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly addressed a press conference after the conclusion of the day's proceedings in the house. The party protested and walked out of the assembly when the treasury benches passed the resolution.
The resolution was moved by chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday. Its reference to the 2000 autonomy resolution passed by the then NC government led by Farooq Abdullah was opposed by the BJP. The party protested and disrupted the proceedings.
BJP wants a debate and Statehood is BJP's agenda which we are committed to implement, but Omar Abdullah's Govt wants to prolong and sabotage it. Why rake up Pre-1953 and separate Constitution? Just because this is a Muslim majority state, you will not implement India's… pic.twitter.com/tZKGaSfThb— Sunil Sharma (@Sunil_SharmaBJP) September 28, 2026
“The resolution in the guise of statehood brought and passed by the ruling party and has reference to the 2000 resolution which seeks 1953 position and the 2024 resolution speaks about restoration of Article 370 along with statehood. The basic structure of the Constitution is secularism; this resolution violates the basic structure because it is communal. Their (NC’s) main agenda is to not implement the Constitution of India in Jammu and Kashmir because they say Jammu and Kashmir state has a Muslim-majority character,” Sharma said at the press conference.
“This is purely communal. How can it happen, we will not give statehood on the basis of religion, and where you do not want the Constitution of India to be implemented. We call is Muslim sub-nationalism,” he added.
Sharma said that BJP stands with restoration of statehood and will support NC’s resolution if it is without autonomy and pre-1953 position. “We will restore the statehood, our agenda is to restore it. But we cannot support a resolution that is painted with pre-1953 and autonomy. This is unconstitutional, illegal. We will oppose it,” he said.
He said that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and the BJP can't allow Omar Abdullah to “make Jammu and Kashmir assembly to be a platform for Pakistan’s agenda here by bringing resolutions which talk about sub-nationalism”.
“We cannot allow it. If Omar Abdullah has moral grounds then he should bring resolution only on statehood. You cannot bring 1953 and article 370 with it,” he said.
Sharma said that Kashmir is an inclusive region with multiple ethnicities and religions which does not need any special protection like Assam and other North Eastern states.
“Kashmir has an inclusive character. You cannot base your demand on the basis that it is a Muslim majority state and it should have special status,” he said, adding that the Government of India has given land and job protection in Jammu and Kashmir by including the condition of 15 years to become a domicile.
In response to a question of outsiders buying land in Jammu and Kashmir, Sharma said that it is (Narendra) Modi’s and BJP’s agenda. “Omar Abdullah is facilitating our agenda. We pray for his good health in fulfilling our agenda that residents of Bihar and UP are arriving here,” he said.
Altaf Bukhari, former minister and Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari on Sunday claimed that certain “Chawla Sahab” from Mumbai and a Delhi-based company had bought land in Srinagar for hotel construction.
Read More: