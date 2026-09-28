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NC Pushing For 'Muslim Sub-Nationalism' In Secular India Through Statehood Resolution In J&K Assembly: BJP Leader Sunil Sharma

Leader of Opposition Sunil Kumar Sharma speaks during the Autumn Session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir ( IANS )

By Mir Farhat Maqbool 3 Min Read

Srinagar: Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday said it opposed the resolution on restoration of statehood passed by the ruling National Conference saying it had a touch of two previous resolutions for pre-1953 position and Article 370, both of which stand for “Muslim sub-nationalism”.

Sunil Sharma, BJP legislator and Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly addressed a press conference after the conclusion of the day's proceedings in the house. The party protested and walked out of the assembly when the treasury benches passed the resolution. The resolution was moved by chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday. Its reference to the 2000 autonomy resolution passed by the then NC government led by Farooq Abdullah was opposed by the BJP. The party protested and disrupted the proceedings. “The resolution in the guise of statehood brought and passed by the ruling party and has reference to the 2000 resolution which seeks 1953 position and the 2024 resolution speaks about restoration of Article 370 along with statehood. The basic structure of the Constitution is secularism; this resolution violates the basic structure because it is communal. Their (NC’s) main agenda is to not implement the Constitution of India in Jammu and Kashmir because they say Jammu and Kashmir state has a Muslim-majority character,” Sharma said at the press conference. “This is purely communal. How can it happen, we will not give statehood on the basis of religion, and where you do not want the Constitution of India to be implemented. We call is Muslim sub-nationalism,” he added.