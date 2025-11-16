ETV Bharat / bharat

MP Ruhullah Mehdi's Rift With NC Widens After Omar's Political Suicide Comment

Srinagar: The rift between the National Conference and its MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi keeps widening day after day as the popular Shia leader today hit out at the NC vice president and chief minister Omar Abdullah.

Ruhullah returned on Sunday from Germany to a rousing reception by his supporters in Budgam, a day after the NC faced defeat in Budgam by-polls, in which the disgruntled MP stayed away from campaigning and voting. PDP's young candidate and cousin of Ruhullah, Aga Syed Muntazir, defeated NC candidate Aga Syed Mehmood in the bypolls by more than 4500 votes. This was the first defeat of the NC in the Budgam constituency since 1977.

Following the defeat, Omar had lashed out at Ruhullah by saying that he committed political suicide by staying away from the party during the elections. Omar said that he will rise again, but it is difficult for Ruhullah to rise. Omar had also said that the working committee of the NC will hold a meeting and take future decisions.

On his return, Ruhullah addressed the workers and hit back at Omar. He said that the people of Kashmir voted for the National Conference in 2024 and gave it a majority, hoping that the party would fight for their rights and wouldn't bend before the powers that be.

He criticised the government led by Omar for its changing stance and promises in its first year. Omar had contested the 2024 assembly elections from Budgam and Ganderbal. He resigned from Budgam, which he had won against PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir, and retained Ganderbal, his family bastion. “What did you do within a year with that trust which people voted you for. You spoke the same language which other parties were speaking. It was started by the one who won the Budgam elections in 2024 by 36000 votes,” he said, hinting at Omar.

“We all are asking you to fight for the return of our dignity and rights, which were snatched from us, but do not surrender. But after a day when the results of the elections were declared, you changed your stance and said we will fight for statehood, but not special status. Your stance and role after the elections have been similar to those parties that we called proxies,” he said.