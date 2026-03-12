ETV Bharat / bharat

NC Leader Alleges Security Breach In Farooq Abdullah Assassination Bid; Accuses Police Of Delayed Action

Lochan described the incident as a “major security breach” and demanded a thorough investigation. He further alleged that there was no deployment of local police officials at the venue at the time of the incident.

Talking to ETV Bharat , Vijay Lochan, Chairman of the SC Cell of the National Conference in the Jammu province and a close aide of Abdullah, who accompanied the NC president to the event, said that he, along with the personal security staff of Abdullah, helped apprehend the shooter immediately after the firing.

Abdullah, who was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's advisor Nasir Sogami, survived an assassination bid while leaving from a wedding event in Greater Kailash on Wednesday night. Choudhary reportedly suffered splinter injuries in the attack while the attacker identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal, 68, a resident of Purani Mandi in Jammu, has been taken into custody by the police.

Jammu: Following the assassination bid on former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah in Jammu, police reached nearly an hour late to the spot, a National Conference leader, who accompanied Abdullah has said while terming the attack a “major security breach”.

“There was no presence of Jammu and Kashmir Police, no local SHO or police personnel. Only the personal bodyguards of Dr Farooq Abdullah were present. Because of their prompt action, his life was saved,” Lochan said. He also claimed that the police reached the venue nearly an hour after the incident, which he termed a matter of serious concern.

Corroborating Lochan, Farooq, who addressed a presser at his residence on Thursday after the attack, said that police should have taken care of their security at the event. “There was no police presence at all whereas police should have been there. In a atmosphere we are living there are such people and security arrangements should have been there,” he said.

According to him, the security guards quickly pushed the shooter to the ground and he missed the target by a couple of seconds thus saving the life of Dr Farooq Abdullah.

The shooter, according to Lochan, was kept under watch by them in a vehicle before being formally handed over to the police after their arrival. He also said that there had been “several attempts” on Abdullah’s life in the past and praised him as a national leader.

Meanwhile, in an official statement, Jammu Police said that the security personnel deployed with Abdullah acted “swiftly and foiled the attack”. The accused Kamal Singh has been taken into custody even as the firearm used in the crime has also been recovered, the statement said.

Police added that a case has been registered and further investigation into the incident is underway.