ETV Bharat / bharat

NC Downplays MLAs' Revolt After Jammu And Kashmir Cabinet Expansion; Says Disgruntled Legislators Will Talk To CM Omar

NC Kashmir Chief Showkat Mir (2nd from left) along with other leaders addresses a presser in Srinagar ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: A day after over a dozen ruling party legislators joined hands in Kashmir seeking overhaul of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah cabinet and his aides, National Conference has denied any revolt in the party after the recent cabinet expansion terming it a “mere speculation”.

NC Kashmir chief Showkat Mir said the MLAs might be upset with their exclusion from the cabinet but they will talk to the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

“The meeting was held in a friendly manner over meal to exchange views on the ongoing situation. Our sources told us that the legislators led by seniors will discuss their issues with Omar Abdullah. There is no revolt,” he told reporters here. Mir said that the MLAs would talk within the party not to the media.

“They will discuss their apprehensions with the party leadership. They neither spoke against the party nor the government,” he claimed.

He also denied removal of newly appointed general secretary Mubarik Gul for his participation in the meeting.

Gul was among 19 disgruntled legislators who met at the residence of MLA Qaiser Jamshed Lone on Friday. Some among them joined virtually while a few more expressed unavailability due to their family engagements, sources added.

Following the meeting, NC president Farooq Abdullah removed him and retained Ali Mohammad Sagar to the key post.

“We required the signature of the general secretary for filing forms for Urban Local Bodies polls in Ladakh. Mubarik Gul has sought time for taking up position and accordingly the order was issued,” Mir added.

The legislators' meeting followed days after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah carried out cabinet reshuffle, triggering discontent among excluded MLAs.