NC Downplays MLAs' Revolt After Jammu And Kashmir Cabinet Expansion; Says Disgruntled Legislators Will Talk To CM Omar
The ruling party's Kashmir chief said that the disgruntled MLAs' meeting on Friday was held "in a friendly manner".
Published : October 31, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST
Srinagar: A day after over a dozen ruling party legislators joined hands in Kashmir seeking overhaul of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah cabinet and his aides, National Conference has denied any revolt in the party after the recent cabinet expansion terming it a “mere speculation”.
NC Kashmir chief Showkat Mir said the MLAs might be upset with their exclusion from the cabinet but they will talk to the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
“The meeting was held in a friendly manner over meal to exchange views on the ongoing situation. Our sources told us that the legislators led by seniors will discuss their issues with Omar Abdullah. There is no revolt,” he told reporters here. Mir said that the MLAs would talk within the party not to the media.
#WATCH | Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: JKNC Kashmir Provincial President and advocate Showkat Ahmad Mir says, "Following the expansion of the cabinet, some individuals expressed their concerns, which they are entitled to do as part of the internal democracy of the party. Regarding the meeting that took place yesterday—some MLAs with whom I am in touch mentioned receiving a phone call about a 'Darbar Move', where they discussed various pros and cons. Once they left, the situation was blown out of proportion—with claims of 27 members involved—largely fueled by the BJP, which is keen on spreading such rumours... The BJP promised the people of Jammu that they would restore statehood and secured votes on that basis; today, the people of Jammu are rebuking them severely..."— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2026
“They will discuss their apprehensions with the party leadership. They neither spoke against the party nor the government,” he claimed.
He also denied removal of newly appointed general secretary Mubarik Gul for his participation in the meeting.
Gul was among 19 disgruntled legislators who met at the residence of MLA Qaiser Jamshed Lone on Friday. Some among them joined virtually while a few more expressed unavailability due to their family engagements, sources added.
Following the meeting, NC president Farooq Abdullah removed him and retained Ali Mohammad Sagar to the key post.
“We required the signature of the general secretary for filing forms for Urban Local Bodies polls in Ladakh. Mubarik Gul has sought time for taking up position and accordingly the order was issued,” Mir added.
The legislators' meeting followed days after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah carried out cabinet reshuffle, triggering discontent among excluded MLAs.
On Friday, the aggrieved MLAs passed a resolution demanding an overhaul of the council of ministers and the removal of two Abdullah family confidantes.
The resolution called for dropping all ministers who completed two years in the Omar Abdullah-led cabinet and filling the ministerial berths on merit and representation based on area. They have also demanded the removal of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s two close aides, Nasir Aslam Wani and Member of Parliament Shammi Oberoi, sources told ETV Bharat.
Both NC president and Omar Abdullah are out of station.
The memorandum of demands will be handed to CM Abdullah and NC president Farooq Abdullah on their return.
A close aide of Abdullah family admitted the MLAs are upset and said Abdullahs will talk to them on their return to the Valley.
“Their concern is genuine but the government has limitations of only accommodating eight ministers in the existing Union Territory set up. For more berths, we require statehood which is what the government has not been demanding from the central government for the last two years,” he told ETV Bharat.
Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Altaf Thoker alleged that "only Abdullah loyalists especially those revolving around Omar Abdullah, got ministerial berths" in the recent cabinet expansion.
“The party loyalists who gave their blood for the party and stayed loyal to the organisation did not get a spot, and they never will in the National Conference. Because the National Conference is all about nepotism, and they always favour the same people,” he said.
He said that the “NC is not just facing a rift but has completely fallen apart”. “The downfall of the party started yesterday, and it will break apart and fall apart in 3 days. After November 3rd, you will see a new political atmosphere and a new political scenario in Jammu and Kashmir."
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