ETV Bharat / bharat

NC's Counter Attack On Aga Ruhullah After He Quits Party: 'Betrayed Electorate, Fell To BJP's Plan'

NC leaders Salman Sagar (L) and Sajjad Shaheen address a presser in Srinagar ( ETV Bharat )

By Moazum Mohammad 1 Min Read

Srinagar: A day after Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi announced resignation from the National Conference as well as the Parliament, the ruling party in Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday launched a counter attack at Ruhullah, it said, had “betrayed” his electorate.

The NC also credited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for succeeding in getting Ruhullah quit the party, which, it said, has been representing “aspirations of the people”.

“With heavy heart, BJP has succeeded in taking out Aga Ruhullah from NC. He has joined the forces which are aimed at weakening National Conference,” said NC legislator Salman Sagar at the party headquarters in Srinagar. Sagar said that Mehdi is the first from Kashmir to leave the party under 'operation Lotus', referring to the alleged attempt by the BJP at horse-trading. “In Jammu, they were successful to get late Devender Singh Rana and Surjeet Singh Salatia from NC. But none from Kashmir until now,” Sagar added.