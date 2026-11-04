NC's Counter Attack On Aga Ruhullah After He Quits Party: 'Betrayed Electorate, Fell To BJP's Plan'
NC legislator Salman Sagar said credited the BJP for getting Ruhullah quit the party, he said, "represented aspirations of the people".
Published : November 4, 2026 at 2:26 PM IST
Srinagar: A day after Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi announced resignation from the National Conference as well as the Parliament, the ruling party in Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday launched a counter attack at Ruhullah, it said, had “betrayed” his electorate.
The NC also credited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for succeeding in getting Ruhullah quit the party, which, it said, has been representing “aspirations of the people”.
“With heavy heart, BJP has succeeded in taking out Aga Ruhullah from NC. He has joined the forces which are aimed at weakening National Conference,” said NC legislator Salman Sagar at the party headquarters in Srinagar.
Sagar said that Mehdi is the first from Kashmir to leave the party under 'operation Lotus', referring to the alleged attempt by the BJP at horse-trading. “In Jammu, they were successful to get late Devender Singh Rana and Surjeet Singh Salatia from NC. But none from Kashmir until now,” Sagar added.
Another MLA Sajjad Shaheen said that Ruhullah has betrayed people and electorate of his constituency by quitting the Lok Sabha’s Srinagar constituency.
“He failed as MLA and MP. He has failed his constituency,” he added.
The presser comes a day after Ruhullah, who represented the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, quit the party as well as the lower house of the Parliament after protracted differences with the party leadership. Ruhullah has accused the party leadership of changing goalposts on Article 370 after promising to fight for its restoration in its 2024 assembly election manifesto.
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