NC, BJP Join Hands To Defeat Congress's Boycott Of Budget Session In Kargil
Chief Executive Councilor (CEC) Dr Jaffar Akhoon terms clearing of budget an "indirect floor test" proving his majority, party issues showcause notice to him.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 9:21 PM IST
Srinagar: In a fresh political development, the elected councillors of the National Conference (NC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) joined hands to pass the annual budget of the Ladakh Hill Development Council, Kargil, even as the Congress boycotted the session.
The Rs 255 crore budget, which covers key sectors including education, health, road and building infrastructure development, and agriculture and horticulture sectors, was cleared by the 20 councillors in the 30-member autonomous body. The budget was passed by 12 elected councillors of NC, comprising six from the BJP and one each from the Congress and the independent party.
The move comes amid a deadlock over the rotation of the top post of chief executive councillor. In May, 16 councillors from both the NC and Congress had submitted a joint no-confidence motion against the incumbent Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) Dr Jaffar Akhoon after he refused to step down as per the power-sharing pact.
The councillors met and passed the budget for the erstwhile Kargil district on Wednesday, confirmed Chief Executive Councillor Dr Jaffar Akhoon. The erstwhile Kargil comprises the newly created Zanskar and Drass districts.
“The Congress was not allowed to pass the budget and stayed away. They have a habit of doing this drama,” Akhoon told ETV Bharat. “Indirectly, it was akin to the floor test. It is clear now; I have the support of the majority.”
In the session, the LAHDC also nominated two executive councillors equivalent to deputy ministers from the National Conference to the Council.
The chief executive councillor possesses the rank of cabinet minister, and councillors are equivalent to a minister of state.
In October 2023, the NC and Congress jointly swept LADHC-Kargil elections, bagging 22 seats, with the National Conference emerging as the single largest party, winning 12 seats, followed by Congress, with 10 seats.
As per understanding, NC and Congress agreed to hold the post of chief executive councillor, Kargil, in rotation. For the first two and a half years, the post will be with NC, and for the next two and a half years, with Congress. The term of the NC chairperson, according to the pact, expired in April, but Akhoon’s refusal to step down prompted a no-confidence motion against him.
Congress councillor Nasir Hussain Munshi explained that they boycotted the budget session because it was a mere formality to get their approval.
“The session was stage-managed. We did not want to be part of the exercise where our democratic rights were infringed upon. The capex budget was readied by the UT administration, and the LAHDC only signed it. There was no discussion, and instead of a two-day session to discuss grants, it was passed within two to three hours,” he said.
LAHDC councillor and former LAHDC chief Feroz Ahmad Khan, who was one of the signatories to the resolution submitted to the district administration in May, defended his participation.
He said that they joined the budget session in the interest of the people of Kargil, as works were pending.
“We met the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Secretary to press for the floor test, but it has not been conducted so far,” he said, saying they still support the resolution.
The resolution submitted to the DC Kargil called for a special session for holding a floor test under section 27 (C) of the LAHDC Act.
Taking note of the development, the National Conference has issued a show-cause notice asking Akhoon to explain his position within 24 hours for refusing to hand power to Congress and joining hands with the BJP.
“Instead, you allegedly joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the Council and proceeded to facilitate the nomination of two Executive Councillors without the approval or consultation of the Party High Command or the District Unit, Kargil,” said the notice, undersigned by NC general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar.
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