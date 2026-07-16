ETV Bharat / bharat

NC, BJP Join Hands To Defeat Congress's Boycott Of Budget Session In Kargil

Srinagar: In a fresh political development, the elected councillors of the National Conference (NC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) joined hands to pass the annual budget of the Ladakh Hill Development Council, Kargil, even as the Congress boycotted the session.

The Rs 255 crore budget, which covers key sectors including education, health, road and building infrastructure development, and agriculture and horticulture sectors, was cleared by the 20 councillors in the 30-member autonomous body. The budget was passed by 12 elected councillors of NC, comprising six from the BJP and one each from the Congress and the independent party.

The move comes amid a deadlock over the rotation of the top post of chief executive councillor. In May, 16 councillors from both the NC and Congress had submitted a joint no-confidence motion against the incumbent Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) Dr Jaffar Akhoon after he refused to step down as per the power-sharing pact.

Dr Jaffar Akhoon speaking to ETV Bharat (File photo)

The councillors met and passed the budget for the erstwhile Kargil district on Wednesday, confirmed Chief Executive Councillor Dr Jaffar Akhoon. The erstwhile Kargil comprises the newly created Zanskar and Drass districts.

“The Congress was not allowed to pass the budget and stayed away. They have a habit of doing this drama,” Akhoon told ETV Bharat. “Indirectly, it was akin to the floor test. It is clear now; I have the support of the majority.”

In the session, the LAHDC also nominated two executive councillors equivalent to deputy ministers from the National Conference to the Council.

The chief executive councillor possesses the rank of cabinet minister, and councillors are equivalent to a minister of state.

In October 2023, the NC and Congress jointly swept LADHC-Kargil elections, bagging 22 seats, with the National Conference emerging as the single largest party, winning 12 seats, followed by Congress, with 10 seats.