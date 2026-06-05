ETV Bharat / bharat

NC Begins Campaign For Jammu Kashmir Statehood Fight, Issues 'Delhi Chalo' Call

NC MLAs and MPs pose for a photo at the Dachigam National Park on the outskirts of Srinagar. ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The day after the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led legislature party meeting decided to hold a protest in Delhi over the demand for statehood and constitutional guarantees on the first day of Parliament’s Monsoon session, the National Conference has started building momentum for the protest by issuing a call for ‘Delhi Chalo’ (march).

A poster issued by the NC announced ‘Delhi Chalo’ for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, a long-awaited promise of the centre. The central government promised statehood after elections, but has delayed its restoration despite the first elected government in the union territory completing 19 months so far.

“Restore Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Our state. Our rights. Our identity,” it said with a group photo of MLAs and MPs at Dachigam. “We demand statehood is our right. We stand for democracy. It is our promise, and we fight for dignity. It is our identity,” the poster added.

On Wednesday, the chief minister whisked a caravan of his 42 legislators, independents and Members of Parliament from his Gupkar residence to Dachigam National Park, 22 kilometres from the capital Srinagar and popularly known as a habitat for Hangul (stag).