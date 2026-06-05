NC Begins Campaign For Jammu Kashmir Statehood Fight, Issues 'Delhi Chalo' Call
A poster issued by the NC announced ‘Delhi Chalo’ for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, a long-awaited promise of the centre.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 2:27 AM IST
Srinagar: The day after the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led legislature party meeting decided to hold a protest in Delhi over the demand for statehood and constitutional guarantees on the first day of Parliament’s Monsoon session, the National Conference has started building momentum for the protest by issuing a call for ‘Delhi Chalo’ (march).
A poster issued by the NC announced ‘Delhi Chalo’ for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, a long-awaited promise of the centre. The central government promised statehood after elections, but has delayed its restoration despite the first elected government in the union territory completing 19 months so far.
“Restore Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Our state. Our rights. Our identity,” it said with a group photo of MLAs and MPs at Dachigam. “We demand statehood is our right. We stand for democracy. It is our promise, and we fight for dignity. It is our identity,” the poster added.
On Wednesday, the chief minister whisked a caravan of his 42 legislators, independents and Members of Parliament from his Gupkar residence to Dachigam National Park, 22 kilometres from the capital Srinagar and popularly known as a habitat for Hangul (stag).
During the meeting, Abdullah was confronted by discontent among MLAs over a host of issues, including the perception of losing ground due to its reconciliatory approach with the central government on restoration of statehood and political rights.
After the daylong strategic session, the government set the reset button by deciding to take the fight for statehood to Delhi, drawing applause from its legislators. But NC Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, who has openly stood against Abdullah for betraying public mandate and was not invited to the Dachigam meeting, appeared the least impressed.
He suggested drawing a political roadmap for a sustained fight instead of a day-long sit-in. “Don’t try to fool people with one-day sit-ins or one-day protests. Create a roadmap and build a movement,” said Mehdi, suggesting wider consultation both within Jammu and Kashmir as well as outside the union territory for building pressure on the central government.
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