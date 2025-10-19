NC Announces Aga Mehmood As Candidate for Budgam By-Polls, Stage Set For Contest Within Aga Clan
Mehmood will be locked in an intense contest against his young nephew, Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi, who is the candidate of People's Democratic Party.
Published : October 19, 2025 at 9:09 PM IST
Srinagar: The ruling National Conference has fielded Aga Syed Mehmood as its candidate for Budgam Assembly constituency which is slated for bye-elections on November 11.
In a statement, NC said on the directions of its leadership, the party has announced Agha Syed Mehmood as the party’s candidate for the upcoming Budgam Assembly election. “The party extends best wishes to him for a successful campaign in service of the people of Budgam,” the statement said.
Mehmood is the paternal uncle of popular Shia leader and MP from Srinagar constituency Aga Ruhullah Mehdi. The NC announced his candidature after deliberations with Ruhullah and other party leaders, sources said.
Mehmood (56), has been a legislator twice from National Conference, first in 1987 from Pattan assembly segment of Baramulla district and then in 1996 from Beerwah constituency of Budgam district and then an MLC till 2017. Mehmood told ETV Bharat that on both the occasions he was a minister in the Farooq Abdullah-led government.
“It was the best decision from the party to hold deliberations on candidates and finally my name was preferred. I am thankful to the party leadership for reposing trust in me,” Mehmood told ETV Bharat. Mehmood dismissed the speculation that his nephew (Ruhullah) had “any issue” with his candidature. “He has no issue with my candidature. He will campaign for me as the party’s candidate,” he said.
Ruhullah, who is disgruntled with the NC leadership and chief minister Omar Abdullah for his “passive stand” on critical issues of Jammu and Kashmir, has set conditions of reservation review for Omar for campaigning for the party candidate.
Ruhullah in a recent interview said that he will vote for National Conference but will not campaign for the party unless the government led by Omar Abdullah makes public its report on contentious reservation policy.
Mehmood will be locked in contest with multiple candidates of Bharatiya Janata Party, Awami Itehad Party, Aam Aadmi Party, independents, but he will be locked in intense contest against his young nephew, Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi, who is the candidate of People's Democratic Party.
The young Muntazir lost the 2024 assembly elections against NC vice president Omar Abdullah by 18000 votes. Omar had contested from Budgam and Ganderbal but he resigned from Budgam which led to bypolls on this seat. Though Muntazir and other candidates bank on the anti-incumbency of the ruling party, Mehmood sounds confident of defeating his young nephew. “NC has not lost in the Budgam segment since 1977. I am confident that people will again repose trust in NC,” he said.
On November 11, the 1.34 lakh voters are slated to go for voting in Budgam. Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has announced Aga Syed Mohsin, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), led by jailed MP Engineer Rashid, has nominated former DDC chairperson Nazir Khan. Apni Party, headed by Altaf Bukhari, will field Mukhtar Ahmad Dar, a local businessman.
Muntazir Mohiddin, who was with the Apni Party, has also announced to contest as an independent from Budgam. His announcement led to his expulsion from the party. In the 2014 assembly elections, Muntazir polled more than 20000 votes from Budgam.
