NC Announces Aga Mehmood As Candidate for Budgam By-Polls, Stage Set For Contest Within Aga Clan

Srinagar: The ruling National Conference has fielded Aga Syed Mehmood as its candidate for Budgam Assembly constituency which is slated for bye-elections on November 11.

In a statement, NC said on the directions of its leadership, the party has announced Agha Syed Mehmood as the party’s candidate for the upcoming Budgam Assembly election. “The party extends best wishes to him for a successful campaign in service of the people of Budgam,” the statement said.

Mehmood is the paternal uncle of popular Shia leader and MP from Srinagar constituency Aga Ruhullah Mehdi. The NC announced his candidature after deliberations with Ruhullah and other party leaders, sources said.

Mehmood (56), has been a legislator twice from National Conference, first in 1987 from Pattan assembly segment of Baramulla district and then in 1996 from Beerwah constituency of Budgam district and then an MLC till 2017. Mehmood told ETV Bharat that on both the occasions he was a minister in the Farooq Abdullah-led government.

“It was the best decision from the party to hold deliberations on candidates and finally my name was preferred. I am thankful to the party leadership for reposing trust in me,” Mehmood told ETV Bharat. Mehmood dismissed the speculation that his nephew (Ruhullah) had “any issue” with his candidature. “He has no issue with my candidature. He will campaign for me as the party’s candidate,” he said.

Ruhullah, who is disgruntled with the NC leadership and chief minister Omar Abdullah for his “passive stand” on critical issues of Jammu and Kashmir, has set conditions of reservation review for Omar for campaigning for the party candidate.