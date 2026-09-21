ETV Bharat / bharat

NBA Says It Lacks Powers To Prevent Encroachments At Bihar's Kanwar Lake, Stirs Debate on Environmental Governance

The NBA made the statement before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which took suo motu cognisance of a report highlighting the worsening ecological condition of the Asia’s largest Oxbow lake in July, and sought its response on the issue. Environmentalists said NBA's statement exposes a structural disconnect in the country's environmental governance.



The report mentioned the consequences of prolonged encroachment, climatic shifts, and social shifts, affecting Kanwar Lake, situated in Cheriya Bariyarpur in Begusarai. The wetland, designated as a Ramsar Site in 2020, is Asia's largest oxbow lake and has traditionally provided economic sustenance to local fishing communities.



It claimed that the wetland has experienced a drastic decline in both fish population and biodiversity as a consequance of shrinking water spread and ecological deterioration. The wetland, previously encompassing around 63 square kilometres, has fragmented into isolated water bodies owing to declining water levels and unauthorised occupation.



Besides, NBA, among others, the Principal Bench of the Tribunal comprising its Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, then asked Bihar Chief Secretary, State Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, State Biodiversity Board and Pollution Control Board, asked to submit their respective responses over the matter.



NBA on Kanwar Lake



In its recent response submitted before the Tribunal, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the NBA said it was not the primary executing agency for anti-encroachment drives, it acts in a coordinating and advisory capacity. The statutory body said it actively collaborates with the MoEFCC and other bodies to ensure that biological diversity considerations are factored into national conservation frameworks for Ramsar sites.



"The management of Ramsar sites like the Kabartal wetland (Kanwar lake) is primarily governed by the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2010/2017 under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. Jurisdiction over wetland zoning, preventing conversion for non-wetland uses, and tackling siltation rests with the Central Wetlands Regulatory Authority and the State Wetland Authority," it said.



The NBA said its role is strictly complementary regarding genetic/biological resource regulation rather than civil municipal enforcement.



Pointing out that the protection of lakes and related issues is the responsibility of state-level concerned agencies, it, however, said it is ready to provide technical assistance to Bihar Biodiversity Board and Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) in updating the ecological data, protecting native flora and fauna and strengthening the People's Biodiversity Registers for the lake region.Conclusion:Environmentalists views



Speaking to ETV Bharat, Prakriti Srivastava, a retired Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer on Monday said, "The NBA's submission to the National Green Tribunal exposes a structural disconnect in Indian environmental governance, where policy bodies lack the executive teeth needed for field-level enforcement. This gap creates a fragmented, multi-agency framework that severely dilutes accountability. "



She said while the State Wetland Authority designs policies, actual enforcement relies on a complex web of line departments—including Revenue, Forest, Pollution Control, and municipal bodies. She said as these entities prioritise their independent institutional agendas, critical tasks like boundary notifications and pollution control are routinely delayed.



"Without a unified Lake Management Authority holding consolidated financial and executive command, agencies shift blame and allow ecological degradation to persist. Consequently, environmental restoration routinely stalls, transforming the National Green Tribunal and courts into the primary enforcers forced to compel state accountability and mandate inter-agency coordination," Shrivastava said.



Another environmentalist, Tannuja Chauhan said what the NBA has told the NGT "exposes a massive shortcoming in the way we look after our natural ecosystems, especially our wetlands". Emphasizing on accountability, she said if one agency does not have the power or resources to act, there must be another clearly designated authority that does. She said otherwise, every institution can point to another department and in the midst the wetland will eventually disappear.



Chauhan said NBA may not have been created as a lake-restoration agency, and that distinction matters, but if a central biodiversity institution cannot translate the country's biodiversity laws and conservation commitments into effective intervention when a globally recognized wetland is under threat - then the government must seriously question whether its institutional architecture is fit for the purpose.



She asked, "if the state authorities themselves fail to enforce environmental laws, then who oversees the state, who fixes responsibility, and who faces consequences for that failure?"



The environmentalist said, "It is high time our wetlands and waterbodies get a clearly identified authority with a defined mandate, adequate resources and power to make every responsible agency perform its statutory duty towards them".