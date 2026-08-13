ETV Bharat / bharat

NBA Releases Rs 15.52 Crore To States For Mustard Genetic Resources

New Delhi: The National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) has released Rs 15.52 crore in Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) proceeds to different states and Union Territories across the country for mustard genetic resources, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said on Thursday.

The NBA, a statutory body established under the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, functioning under the Environment Ministry, regulates access to India’s biological resources and associated knowledge and implements the Nagoya Protocol’s principle of fair and equitable sharing of benefits.

The amount will flow to 26 State Biodiversity Boards (SBBs) and three Union Territory Biodiversity Councils (UTBCs), with the ABS share calculated based on the area under mustard cultivation in each state.

The ministry said M/s Pioneer Overseas Corporation bred the 10 varieties in-house, but the parental lines were sourced from the open market and traders. As no single farmer or community could be identified as the source, the NBA constituted an expert committee to work out the modalities for ABS disbursal in such cases.

S.No. State Amount Released (Rs. in crore) 1. Rajasthan 6.43 2. Uttar Pradesh 2.28 3. Madhya Pradesh 1.86 4. Haryana 1.21 5. West Bengal 1.10 6. Jharkhand 0.73 7. Assam 0.53 8. Gujarat 0.48 9. Bihar 0.15 10. Punjab 0.08 11. Others 0.67

The modalities suggested by the Expert Committee were approved by the Authority.