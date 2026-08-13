NBA Releases Rs 15.52 Crore To States For Mustard Genetic Resources
The NBA released Rs 15.52 crore to states and UTs for mustard genetic resources, promoting fair benefit sharing under Biological Diversity Act.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 1:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) has released Rs 15.52 crore in Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) proceeds to different states and Union Territories across the country for mustard genetic resources, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said on Thursday.
The NBA, a statutory body established under the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, functioning under the Environment Ministry, regulates access to India’s biological resources and associated knowledge and implements the Nagoya Protocol’s principle of fair and equitable sharing of benefits.
The amount will flow to 26 State Biodiversity Boards (SBBs) and three Union Territory Biodiversity Councils (UTBCs), with the ABS share calculated based on the area under mustard cultivation in each state.
The ministry said M/s Pioneer Overseas Corporation bred the 10 varieties in-house, but the parental lines were sourced from the open market and traders. As no single farmer or community could be identified as the source, the NBA constituted an expert committee to work out the modalities for ABS disbursal in such cases.
|S.No.
|State
|Amount Released (Rs. in crore)
|1.
|Rajasthan
|6.43
|2.
|Uttar Pradesh
|2.28
|3.
|Madhya Pradesh
|1.86
|4.
|Haryana
|1.21
|5.
|West Bengal
|1.10
|6.
|Jharkhand
|0.73
|7.
|Assam
|0.53
|8.
|Gujarat
|0.48
|9.
|Bihar
|0.15
|10.
|Punjab
|0.08
|11.
|Others
|0.67
The modalities suggested by the Expert Committee were approved by the Authority.
Accordingly, in cases where biological resources are accessed from intermediaries, the ABS is to be shared among the SBBs/UTBCs where the resource is cultivated, it said.
The ministry said the NBA sourced cultivation-area figures from the ICAR–Indian Institute of Rapeseed-Mustard Research (ICAR-IIRMR), Bharatpur, Rajasthan, and used them to calculate each state's share.
Rajasthan, which accounts for nearly 42 per cent of India's mustard cultivation, is receiving the highest benefit, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. As mustard cultivation is spread across the country, almost every state and union territory receives a share proportionately.
Every SBB and UTBC has to utilise the ABS amount as per Section 32 of the Biological Diversity Act, which includes conservation-linked work: documenting and updating People's Biodiversity Registers; in-situ and ex-situ conservation of biodiversity; restoring degraded ecosystems; strengthening Biodiversity Heritage Sites; and building the capacity of Biodiversity Management Committees, improving community livelihoods, among other activities, as per the Ministry.
The release is part of the NBA's ongoing effort under the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, to ensure that when India's genetic resources create commercial value, a fair share flows back to conservation and to the states and communities that sustain that diversity, in line with the Nagoya Protocol and Target 13 of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework on fair and equitable benefit sharing, it said.
“The NBA has released a total ABS amount of Rs. 182.5 crore so far. It has released Rs 116.22 crore to beneficiaries across the country in the past 12 months,” the ministry said.
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