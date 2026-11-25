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Nayi Chetna 5.0 Aims To Make Rural India Safer For Women, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Minister for Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaking during the “Nayi Chetna 5.0 – Pahal Badlav Ki” programme in New Delhi ( IANS )

New Delhi: Strengthening women's safety and building villages free of gender-based violence will be the central focus of the 5.0 edition of Nayi Chetna which seeks to mobilise rural communities to speak out against violence against women and take collective responsibility for preventing it.



Launching the initiative, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare said the campaign, which began as an awareness-building exercise, has evolved into a nationwide community movement over its first four editions, reaching millions of people and expanding the institutional support available to women facing violence. With Nayi Chetna 5.0, the government aims to move beyond awareness and ensure that women can access timely, effective and coordinated legal and institutional assistance.



The main focus of the edition will be to strengthen the connection between village-level support mechanisms and district-level services so that women experiencing violence are not left to navigate the system on their own.



Announcing the initiative, the government highlighted the growing scale of public participation and the increasing willingness of women affected by violence to seek help. The number of campaign activities, which stood at 9 lakh during the first edition, increased to 13 lakh in the subsequent phase and 28 lakh in the fourth edition. Around 5.3 crore people participated in various campaign activities, said the minister.



The institutional network has also expanded considerably. The number of Gender Resource Centres (GRCs) increased from 783 to approximately 7,000, while the number of participating central ministries rose from nine to 14. This expansion has helped bring different government departments onto a common platform to address violence against women through a whole-of-government approach.



Women to seek help



One of the most significant outcomes of the campaign has been the change in women's willingness to report violence and seek institutional support. According to the figures shared at the launch, only 27 per cent of women affected by violence expressed willingness to approach helplines or seek assistance during the first edition. By the fourth edition, this proportion had increased to 71 per cent.



The increase indicates growing awareness about available support systems and greater confidence among women in approaching institutions for help. The fifth edition seeks to build on this trust by ensuring that awareness translates into access to practical support, particularly legal assistance. The emphasis is not limited to encouraging women to report violence. It also seeks to create an environment in which survivors are supported by their families, communities and local institutions rather than facing stigma, silence or pressure to withdraw complaints.



Village-level and district-level support to work together



A major component of Nayi Chetna 5.0 is the proposed coordination between the Ministry of Rural Development and the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi and Union Minister for Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan attend the “Nayi Chetna 5.0 – Pahal Badlav Ki” programme in New Delhi (IANS) At the launch, the two ministries issued a joint advisory and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen efforts towards making villages free from violence against women. Under the proposed arrangement, Gender Resource Centres operating will serve as village-level support mechanisms, helping women access assistance within their communities. One Stop Centres (OSCs), functioning under the Ministry of Women and Child Development, will provide support at the district level.



Legal assistance will be facilitated through the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), creating a link between grassroots support structures and formal legal services. The arrangement is intended to establish a coordinated support network in which women can receive assistance at different stages, from approaching local institutions to accessing district-level services and legal remedies.

Gender Resource Centres are expected to play an important role in identifying women who need assistance, connecting them with relevant services and helping build awareness about their rights and available support mechanisms. One Stop Centres, meanwhile, provide an institutional point of support for women affected by violence. "By bringing these mechanisms together, the initiative aims to reduce the gaps between awareness, reporting, access to services and legal intervention," Chouhan said.



Violence against women a community concern



The campaign seeks to encourage people to recognise different forms of violence, challenge discriminatory practices and create an environment in which women can speak openly and seek help without fear.



Its community-driven approach is particularly important in rural areas, where social stigma, lack of awareness, economic dependence and limited access to support services can prevent women from reporting violence.



Through the mobilisation of rural women and community institutions, the initiative seeks to make conversations around women's rights, safety and dignity part of everyday village life. The expansion from 9 lakh activities in the first edition to 28 lakh in the fourth also reflects the growing scale of community engagement. The participation of 14 central ministries is expected to further strengthen coordination across sectors and ensure that women's safety is addressed through multiple institutional channels.

