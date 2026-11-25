Nayi Chetna 5.0 Aims To Make Rural India Safer For Women, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
The Union Minister said the campaign has evolved into a nationwide community movement over its first four editions.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Strengthening women's safety and building villages free of gender-based violence will be the central focus of the 5.0 edition of Nayi Chetna which seeks to mobilise rural communities to speak out against violence against women and take collective responsibility for preventing it.
Launching the initiative, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare said the campaign, which began as an awareness-building exercise, has evolved into a nationwide community movement over its first four editions, reaching millions of people and expanding the institutional support available to women facing violence. With Nayi Chetna 5.0, the government aims to move beyond awareness and ensure that women can access timely, effective and coordinated legal and institutional assistance.
The main focus of the edition will be to strengthen the connection between village-level support mechanisms and district-level services so that women experiencing violence are not left to navigate the system on their own.
Announcing the initiative, the government highlighted the growing scale of public participation and the increasing willingness of women affected by violence to seek help. The number of campaign activities, which stood at 9 lakh during the first edition, increased to 13 lakh in the subsequent phase and 28 lakh in the fourth edition. Around 5.3 crore people participated in various campaign activities, said the minister.
The institutional network has also expanded considerably. The number of Gender Resource Centres (GRCs) increased from 783 to approximately 7,000, while the number of participating central ministries rose from nine to 14. This expansion has helped bring different government departments onto a common platform to address violence against women through a whole-of-government approach.
Women to seek help
One of the most significant outcomes of the campaign has been the change in women's willingness to report violence and seek institutional support. According to the figures shared at the launch, only 27 per cent of women affected by violence expressed willingness to approach helplines or seek assistance during the first edition. By the fourth edition, this proportion had increased to 71 per cent.
The increase indicates growing awareness about available support systems and greater confidence among women in approaching institutions for help. The fifth edition seeks to build on this trust by ensuring that awareness translates into access to practical support, particularly legal assistance. The emphasis is not limited to encouraging women to report violence. It also seeks to create an environment in which survivors are supported by their families, communities and local institutions rather than facing stigma, silence or pressure to withdraw complaints.
Village-level and district-level support to work together
A major component of Nayi Chetna 5.0 is the proposed coordination between the Ministry of Rural Development and the Ministry of Women and Child Development.
Under the proposed arrangement, Gender Resource Centres operating will serve as village-level support mechanisms, helping women access assistance within their communities. One Stop Centres (OSCs), functioning under the Ministry of Women and Child Development, will provide support at the district level.
Legal assistance will be facilitated through the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), creating a link between grassroots support structures and formal legal services. The arrangement is intended to establish a coordinated support network in which women can receive assistance at different stages, from approaching local institutions to accessing district-level services and legal remedies.
Gender Resource Centres are expected to play an important role in identifying women who need assistance, connecting them with relevant services and helping build awareness about their rights and available support mechanisms. One Stop Centres, meanwhile, provide an institutional point of support for women affected by violence. "By bringing these mechanisms together, the initiative aims to reduce the gaps between awareness, reporting, access to services and legal intervention," Chouhan said.
Violence against women a community concern
The campaign seeks to encourage people to recognise different forms of violence, challenge discriminatory practices and create an environment in which women can speak openly and seek help without fear.
Its community-driven approach is particularly important in rural areas, where social stigma, lack of awareness, economic dependence and limited access to support services can prevent women from reporting violence.
Through the mobilisation of rural women and community institutions, the initiative seeks to make conversations around women's rights, safety and dignity part of everyday village life.
आज नई दिल्ली में केंद्रीय महिला एवं बाल विकास मंत्री बहन @Annapurna4BJP जी के साथ ‘नई चेतना अभियान 5.0’ का शुभारंभ किया। यह अभियान कोई कर्मकांड नहीं, बल्कि समाज की सोच और व्यवहार में बदलाव लाने का प्रयास है। आर्थिक, शैक्षणिक, सामाजिक और राजनीतिक सशक्तीकरण के साथ हमें महिलाओं के प्रति हिंसा और भेदभाव को भी समाप्त करना है। इसके लिए सरकार योजनाएँ बना रही है, कानून भी हैं; लेकिन समाज की सोच बदलना भी उतना ही जरूरी है। इस अभियान के माध्यम से हम गाँव-गाँव तक समानता, सुरक्षा और सम्मान का संदेश पहुँचाएँगे। आइए, मिलकर ऐसा वातावरण बनाएँ, जहाँ महिलाओं के साथ हिंसा और भेदभाव की कोई जगह न हो।— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 25, 2026
The expansion from 9 lakh activities in the first edition to 28 lakh in the fourth also reflects the growing scale of community engagement. The participation of 14 central ministries is expected to further strengthen coordination across sectors and ensure that women's safety is addressed through multiple institutional channels.
The increase in the proportion of women willing to contact helplines or seek support, from 27 per cent to 71 per cent, presents an opportunity to strengthen the response mechanism. The challenge will be to ensure that this willingness is matched by accessible services, timely intervention and effective legal support.
The expansion from 9 lakh activities in the first edition to 28 lakh in the fourth also reflects the growing scale of community engagement. The participation of 14 central ministries is expected to further strengthen coordination across sectors and ensure that women's safety is addressed through multiple institutional channels.
The increase in the proportion of women willing to contact helplines or seek support, from 27 per cent to 71 per cent, presents an opportunity to strengthen the response mechanism. The challenge will be to ensure that this willingness is matched by accessible services, timely intervention and effective legal support.
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