52 Naxals Lay Down Arms in Bijapur After Being Influenced by Chhattisgarh's Rehabilitation Policy

Bijapur: In a major success for security forces, as many as 52 hardcore Naxals surrendered before the Chhattisgarh Police in Bijapur on Thursday. They laid down their arms after being influenced by the Chhattisgarh government’s new rehabilitation policy. The surrendered Naxals were carrying a combined bounty of Rs 1.41 crore on their heads.

All the surrendered cadres were associated with the South Sub Zonal Bureau (DKSZB), with others belonging to the Andhra–Odisha Border (AOB) division and the Bhairamgarh Area Committee. The Naxals said they were disillusioned with prolonged violence and wanted to rejoin society and spend a peaceful life with their families.

Police officials termed it the biggest Maoist surrender in Bijapur this year. According to official data, from January 1, 2024, till now, 824 Maoists have surrendered in the district, while 1,126 have been arrested. During the same period, 223 Naxals were killed in separate encounters.

Bijapur Superintendent of Police Dr Jitendra Kumar Yadav said the surrender was the result of the state government’s comprehensive anti-Naxal strategy, focused on peace, dialogue and development. Of the 52 Naxals, 21 are women, and 31 are men. All of them expressed faith in the Indian Constitution and the rule of law.

The surrendered cadres include members holding various ranks such as Divisional Committee Member (DVCM), Platoon and Company-level leaders, Area Committee Members (ACM), militia commanders and PLGA members. Several of them were active across dense forest zones of Bijapur and adjoining areas.