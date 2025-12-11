'Naxalite Identity Erased': Sai Hails Chhattisgarh's 'Turnaround' At Bastar Olympics 2025
Over 500 former or surrendered Naxalites are participating in the Bastar Olympics 2025.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 9:04 PM IST
Bastar: While Inaugurating the Bastar Olympics 2025, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that the ‘Naxalite identity’ of the region has been erased and Bastar has made a new beginning.
The division-level Bastar Olympics began in Jagdalpur on December 11. Sai, Deputy CMs Vijay Sharma and Arun Saw, forest minister Kedar Kashyap, and local public representatives attended the opening ceremony.
“This is a government that attacks the enemy in their own homes” proclaimed the Chief Minister to explain how Bastar, once plagued by Naxalism, has made a turnaround. According to him, Chhattisgarh was notorious for Naxalism in the country, but no longer now.
“Bastar's soil is fertile,” Sai said and went on to add: “Naxalism has significantly weakened and has now given way to tourism, trade and a return to the mainstream by former Naxalites. He congratulated the union government and its forces for launching war against Naxalism and largely eliminating the threat.
According to government reports, over 500 former or surrendered Naxalites are participating in the Bastar Olympics 2025. They are competing as part of a dedicated "Nua Baat" (New Way/Path) team, which also includes Naxalite violence victims, too.
"Nua Baat" team, whose name translates to "New Path," is a combined team of surrendered and rehabilitated Maoist cadres and individuals affected by Naxal violence. There are over 750 members in this combined team, according to media reports.
Internationally renowned boxer MC Mary Kom, along with two national athletes, were also specially invited for the opening ceremony. In her address, Mary Kom praised the tribal traditions and encouraged the emerging athletes in Bastar.
Nearly 390,000 people have registered for the Bastar Olympics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has mentioned the Bastar Olympics and lauded the people of Bastar for their resilience. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Bastar for the closing ceremony.
Encouraing sports and games, Chhattisgarh CM said everyone should participate regularly in sports. He announced those who win a gold medal at the Olympics receive Rs 4 crore, silver medallists Rs 3 crore, and bronze medallists Rs 2 crore. The good part is that Chhattisgarh will host a Khelo India-style event, he added. The Deputy CM and Forest Minister also praised the youth of Bastar.
Mary Kom heaps praise
Padmashree MC Mary Kom in her speech said, "Thank you very much for inviting me. The performance and dedication of the youth of Bastar is tremendous. I encourage everyone. I am very blessed today because I belong to a tribal community. No one should ever lose courage. We are learning through sports. You too have to do the same. I have brought glory to the country. It is in your hands to bring glory to Bastar, Chhattisgarh, and India.”
She also thanked the Chhattisgarh government for organising the event. In her address, Kom said that she has achieved her present position through 20 years of hard work. “When I decided to do something, I faced many obstacles, but I remained focused on my goal,” she said.
“When I started my journey, I had to endure a lot of criticism. At every step, attempts were made to stop me because I was a tribal. But I want to tell the athletes present here that being a tribal is not a crime. I urge all of you to stay focused on your goals, listen to all the taunts with one ear and let them out with the other. I wish you all a bright future,” the ex-India boxer added.