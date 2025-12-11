ETV Bharat / bharat

'Naxalite Identity Erased': Sai Hails Chhattisgarh's 'Turnaround' At Bastar Olympics 2025

Bastar: While Inaugurating the Bastar Olympics 2025, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that the ‘Naxalite identity’ of the region has been erased and Bastar has made a new beginning.

The division-level Bastar Olympics began in Jagdalpur on December 11. Sai, Deputy CMs Vijay Sharma and Arun Saw, forest minister Kedar Kashyap, and local public representatives attended the opening ceremony.

“This is a government that attacks the enemy in their own homes” proclaimed the Chief Minister to explain how Bastar, once plagued by Naxalism, has made a turnaround. According to him, Chhattisgarh was notorious for Naxalism in the country, but no longer now.

“Bastar's soil is fertile,” Sai said and went on to add: “Naxalism has significantly weakened and has now given way to tourism, trade and a return to the mainstream by former Naxalites. He congratulated the union government and its forces for launching war against Naxalism and largely eliminating the threat.

According to government reports, over 500 former or surrendered Naxalites are participating in the Bastar Olympics 2025. They are competing as part of a dedicated "Nua Baat" (New Way/Path) team, which also includes Naxalite violence victims, too.

"Nua Baat" team, whose name translates to "New Path," is a combined team of surrendered and rehabilitated Maoist cadres and individuals affected by Naxal violence. There are over 750 members in this combined team, according to media reports.

Internationally renowned boxer MC Mary Kom, along with two national athletes, were also specially invited for the opening ceremony. In her address, Mary Kom praised the tribal traditions and encouraged the emerging athletes in Bastar.