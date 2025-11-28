ETV Bharat / bharat

Naxalism Would End By Next DG/IG Conference, Says Amit Shah

Raipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed confidence that the country will be completely free from the menace of Naxalism before the next conference of directors general of police (DGPs) and inspectors general of police (IGPs).

In his inaugural address at the three-day DGP/IGP annual conference here, he said the three hotspots that had become a "festering wound" for India -- Naxalism, the northeast and Jammu and Kashmir -- have been given "permanent solutions" by the Narendra Modi government and these regions will soon become like the rest of the country.



Shah said a 360-degree attack has to be launched against narcotics and organised crime, and such a system has to be built that drug traffickers and criminals do not get "even an inch of space" in the country. He said the time has come for state police forces to work together with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), strike hard at narcotics gangs operating at the state, national and international levels, and put their masterminds behind bars.



The home minister said after the Union government banned the Popular Front of India (PFI), nationwide raids were conducted on the organisation's hideouts and arrests made, setting an outstanding example of Centre-state coordination. He said the Centre has strengthened the security grid in the last seven years by constructing 586 fortified police stations.

