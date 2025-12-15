ETV Bharat / bharat

Ground Report | Naxalbari Of North Bengal, Once A Left Bastion Has Turned Into A BJP Turf

The BJP, sustained by years of relentless effort through the RSS cadre, ran a grueling campaign, commanding massive control across the entire region, barring some pockets. The party's massive victory in the previous elections brought it into the drawing room narratives of North Bengal, where the saffron color now dominates the region's map and has become the primary topic of local conversation. “Wherever you go, you will find RSS cadres influencing people through their social works and engagement on civic issues,” said Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri and a TMC strongman, while talking to ETV Bharat.

The 54 assembly seats of North Bengal are crucial. The region includes the Gorkhas of Darjeeling, who seek Gorkhaland, and the Rajbanshis of Cooch Behar. Both communities have embraced the BJP as a messiah for their aspirations of a separate state or union territory—a political and physical separation from West Bengal. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is largely a pariah and is ostracised here. Even those who benefit from Mamta-run government schemes have all the praises for the BJP.

Over the years, the BJP has grown exponentially in the state, moving from a negligible presence in the West Bengal assembly to a double-digit tally in the last elections. A specific focus has been on North Bengal's tribal and other marginalised communities. For example, families like the Mahalis of North Bengal, who lived in thatched houses, have been provided with concrete ( pucca ) homes.

Naxalbari of North Bengal, once the epicenter of the Naxalite movement, is now a stronghold for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The shift began conspicuously in 2017 when Amit Shah had lunch with a Dalit family in the village. The event, seen as the launch of "Operation Lotus," heralded a widespread success for the BJP in West Bengal, which later swept many states one after another.

The narrative traces a journey from the new Kargil War Memorial to the historic "Tiananmen Square" in Naxalbari—a village that embodies a dramatic shift in West Bengal's political landscape.

"Tiananmen Square": A "Left-"Behind History

The Left, which once claimed this area as its bastion, has left few traces besides some pages in history, leftover statues, and some bamboo huts of its original leaders. The movement was launched from Naxalbari village by Kanu Sanyal, Charu Majumdar, and their two comrades, eventually spreading across the state and beyond.

The Square is marked by statues of comrades and a memorial listing the people killed by the state police in 1967 mostly women. A row of statues, featuring Left leaders from Stalin, Lenin to Marx alongside Charu Majumdar and Kanu Sanyal, recalls how strong the Naxal movement was in this area. “The names carved into stones are there in our hearts and minds, because of the divided left leadership, BJP remains the only alternative for us," a local resident who passed by the memorial said.

Pointing at the Bengali text carved on the 1967 uprising memorial, Nirjal Dey, an office-bearer of INTTUC, said it is our 'Tiananmen Square'. "That's how it has come to be known amongst us," the TMC trade unionist said.

The New Symbol: The Kargil War Memorial

The BJP, through its RSS cadres, has strategically ensured that the Left’s memorial or "Tiananmen Square" remains untouched but loses significance.

At the village entrance, immediately off the Asian Highway, stands a newly built Kargil War Memorial to commemorate the martyrs of Kargil war. Anyone entering the village cannot miss the memorial, given its prominent placement and design. It is a symbol of patriotism and memory of war, featuring the Khukri to represent the people of the hills and incorporating a heart emoji, to connect with the new generation. Manoj, who lives nearby, said that the memorial has a mass appeal from old timers to the Gen Zs.”This memorial overlooks the snow-clad mountains of Kangchenjunga, reminding us of how similar mountain ranges in Kargil were saved by these martyrs while fighting back the Pakistan army,” he added.

Conflict of Memory

Meenu Saiba, a woman who tills a paddy land next to the "Tiananmen Square", has no idea whose statues stand there. However, she is familiar with the Kargil War Memorial, which the BJP built "many years ago" to honor those who died for the nation. She said, “young people go to take selfies at the memorial and share them on their social media.” She is a beneficiary of a government scheme run by the Mamata Banerjee government, namely Lakshmi Bhandar, but her heart beats for the BJP. She said, “BJP is making all efforts toward nation building and has done a lot for it, citing the War memorial as one of the examples.”

According to Pradeep Debnath, a local, "soldiers killed in wars like Kargil are simply doing their job and are paid for that, but the people mentioned at 'Tiananmen Square' Naxalbari were selfless, and died for a cause."

The names of the Kargil martyrs are etched on the marble at the war memorial which is doubling as a selfie-point. On the other hand, the "Tiananmen Square" has nine names, revered as martyrs, written on a stone, next to the statue of Kanu Sanyal and that of his comrades.

Shanti Munda, 87, a member of the CPI(ML) (Communist Party of India [Marxist-Leninist), always shares her fond memories with the village comrades she had with Sanyal and Majumdar. She remembers when Kanu Sanyal and Charu Majumdar broke away and took different routes, leading to further splits in the groups. She served both Sanyal and Majumdar as their comrade and finally remained committed to the Sanyal faction. She maintains that Majumdar's decision to pursue an armed struggle was a mistake. Munda still believes that the golden age of the Left will return. Debnath is her son-in-law and a fellow comrade who seconds the conviction and said, "the Left movement will someday make a comeback."

Sanyal’s bamboo hut in Sephtulajote of Naxalbari—now a library maintained by CPI(M) cadres —has a stream passing by that is an offshoot of the river Mani giving this village a poetic look.

Understanding the symbolic importance of Naxalbari and how the Naxal movement was born from this village, the TMC is planning to turn Sanyal’s bamboo house into a tourist attraction. "There was a meeting recently, held by the district administration, where making Sanyal’s home a tourist attraction was discussed," said a villager from Sephtulajote. "People from the village seem to have shown displeasure over the proposal," he added.

In the previous elections, Naxalbari remained a major attraction for star campaigners. How the situation unfolds this time would be even more of an eye-catcher, as elections in the state are due next year, 2026.