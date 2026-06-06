ETV Bharat / bharat

Naxal Menace: West Singhbhum In Jharkhand Is India’s Only ‘District Of Concern’

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has designated Jharkhand's West Singhbhum as the country’s only ‘District of Concern’ as the Centre believes that even though Maoist violence has been effectively curbed and extremist networks dismantled, continued security surveillance and developmental interventions are necessary to prevent any resurgence of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) in the district.

The development took place in a recent meeting chaired by Home Secretary Govind Mohan in the Home Ministry.

After years of India’s long-running battle against LWE, the Home Ministry has announced that no district in the country is currently classified as being affected by Maoist violence.

According to the Home Ministry, the 38 districts that continue to receive assistance under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme have now been reclassified into two categories — 'Legacy & Thrust districts' and 'Districts of Concern' — reflecting the substantial improvement in the security situation across former LWE-affected areas.

The Legacy & Thrust districts are considered completely free from Left-Wing Extremism. However, the government believes that security and development interventions should continue for some time to prevent any resurgence of Maoist influence and to consolidate the gains achieved through sustained operations and welfare measures.

The remaining one district has been categorised as a 'District of Concern'. The Ministry stated that while violent activities by Left-Wing Extremists in this district have been effectively controlled and their organisational structure dismantled, continued surveillance and developmental support are necessary to ensure that extremist elements do not regain a foothold.

Talking to ETV Bharat here on Saturday, Prakash Singh, renowned security expert and former director general of Border Security Force (BSF), said there could be many places where Maoists still maintain influence and West Singhbhum could be one of them.

“The security agencies may be able to bring an end to the Naxal menace, but their influence still exists. Now, the government should carry out desired development in the tribal belts and blocks by keeping the tribal land rights intact,” said Singh.