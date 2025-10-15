Naxal Influence Shrinks To 3 Districts, LWE-Hit Districts Reduced To 11: MHA
This year, 312 LWE cadres have been eliminated, including CPI (Maoist) general secretary and eight other Polit Bureau and Central Committee members.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 6:53 PM IST
New Delhi: Terming it as a major milestone towards achieving the Centre's vision of a "Naxal-free India," the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday said that the number of districts classified as "most affected" by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) has been reduced to just three from six. Similarly, in the category of LWE affected districts the number has also been further brought down to just 11 from 18.
The Home Ministry has said that Bijapur, Sukma and Narayanpur are the three districts in Chhattisgarh which are the most affected districts by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) as of now.
“In the category of LWE affected districts the number has also been further brought down to just 11 from 18. Now only 11 districts are Left Wing Extremism affected,” the home ministry said.
The Modi government is committed to completely eradicate the Naxal menace by March 31 next year.
“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the operational successes have surpassed all previous records this year wherein 312 LWE cadres have been eliminated, including CPI (Maoist) General Secretary and eight other Polit Bureau and Central Committee Members,” the ministry said.
As many as 836 LWE cadres have been arrested and 1639 have surrendered and joined the mainstream. The surrendered Naxalites include one Polit Bureau Member and a Central Committee Member.
“During the present regime at the centre, unprecedented success has been achieved in combating the Naxal menace through rigorous implementation of National Action Plan and Policy which envisages a multi-pronged approach,” the ministry said.
The National Action Plan and Policy include precise intelligence - based and people friendly counter Left Wing Extremism (LWE) operations. These steps were accompanied by swift domination of areas with security vacuum, targeting of top leaders as well as over ground workers, countering the nefarious ideology, rapid development of infrastructure and saturation of welfare schemes, choking of finances, enhanced coordination between states and centre governments and accelerated investigation and prosecution of Maoist related cases.
“Once called India’s “biggest internal security challenge” by the then Prime Minister in 2010, Naxalism is now visibly retreating,” the ministry said.
Naxals had planned a Red Corridor - stretching from Pashupati in Nepal to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. In 2013, 126 districts from different states reported Naxal-related violence; by March 2025, this tally had fallen to just 18 districts, with only six classified as ‘Most-Affected Districts.’
