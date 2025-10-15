ETV Bharat / bharat

Naxal Influence Shrinks To 3 Districts, LWE-Hit Districts Reduced To 11: MHA

New Delhi: Terming it as a major milestone towards achieving the Centre's vision of a "Naxal-free India," the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday said that the number of districts classified as "most affected" by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) has been reduced to just three from six. Similarly, in the category of LWE affected districts the number has also been further brought down to just 11 from 18.

The Home Ministry has said that Bijapur, Sukma and Narayanpur are the three districts in Chhattisgarh which are the most affected districts by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) as of now.

“In the category of LWE affected districts the number has also been further brought down to just 11 from 18. Now only 11 districts are Left Wing Extremism affected,” the home ministry said.

The Modi government is committed to completely eradicate the Naxal menace by March 31 next year.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the operational successes have surpassed all previous records this year wherein 312 LWE cadres have been eliminated, including CPI (Maoist) General Secretary and eight other Polit Bureau and Central Committee Members,” the ministry said.