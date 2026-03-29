ETV Bharat / bharat

Naxal Commander Killed In Chhattisgarh Encounter As Operations Intensify Ahead Of March 31 Deadline

Sukma: Security Forces claimed to have killed a Naxal commander carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district during an encounter on Sunday. This comes as the anti-Naxal operations intensified in the Bastar region ahead of the central government’s March 31 deadline to eliminate Naxalism.

According to police, the gunfight took place in the Polampalli area today after a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) launched a search operation based on a tip-off about the presence of Naxalites.

“Intermittent firing broke out between security personnel and Naxals during the operation. After the exchange of fire, we recovered the body of a male Naxal along with a weapon,” said Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan.

Identified as Muchaki Kailash, the slain Naxalite was a section commander of Platoon No. 31 of the Maoists and allegedly involved in several incidents, including attacks on security forces, civilian killings and IED-related conspiracies, police said.