Navy's Display Of Defensive Might Will Be Showcased Tomorrow

A file photo of an operation carried out by an aircraft of Indian Navy ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: The Shankhumugham coast on the Arabian Sea will witness an aerial spectacle tomorrow, showcasing the prowess of the nation's defence capability and the excellence of marine commando operations, as part of the 54th Navy Day celebrations.

President Droupadi Murmu will participate as the Chief Guest in the ceremony, which will display both the Indian Navy's combat readiness and its advancements in indigenous construction.

The demonstrations are scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM. The exhibition will feature frontline ships, including INS Vikrant, the first indigenously constructed aircraft carrier. The aerial displays by fighter jets will be the main highlight of these performances. Spectators will be thrilled by aerial maneuvers, including the MiG-29K jets taking off at high speed and precision landing on the aircraft carrier, along with combat flight exercises.

As part of the event, the state-of-the-art MH-60R helicopter will salute the President. Additionally, 'Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure' (VBSS) operations, demonstrating the Navy's expertise in security missions for inspecting suspicious vessels, will be carried out. Other small commando operations, including 'Helicopter Born Insertion' (HBI), where naval commandos are deployed to target locations using a helicopter, will also be demonstrated.

Frontline warships like INS Imphal, INS Kolkata, INS Trishul, and INS Talwar, along with submarines, will perform mock rescue drills. Sailing vessels INS Tarangini and INS Sudarshini, which highlight the historical heritage of the Navy, will also be part of the show of strength.

The demonstrations will be followed by the sailors' Hornpipe Dance. As dusk falls, the illumination ceremony, where the warships are adorned with electric lights, will provide a spectacular visual treat along the coastline.