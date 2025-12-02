Navy's Display Of Defensive Might Will Be Showcased Tomorrow
President Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest for the 54th Navy Day celebrations, which will take place in Thiruvananthapuram.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 10:03 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Shankhumugham coast on the Arabian Sea will witness an aerial spectacle tomorrow, showcasing the prowess of the nation's defence capability and the excellence of marine commando operations, as part of the 54th Navy Day celebrations.
President Droupadi Murmu will participate as the Chief Guest in the ceremony, which will display both the Indian Navy's combat readiness and its advancements in indigenous construction.
The demonstrations are scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM. The exhibition will feature frontline ships, including INS Vikrant, the first indigenously constructed aircraft carrier. The aerial displays by fighter jets will be the main highlight of these performances. Spectators will be thrilled by aerial maneuvers, including the MiG-29K jets taking off at high speed and precision landing on the aircraft carrier, along with combat flight exercises.
As part of the event, the state-of-the-art MH-60R helicopter will salute the President. Additionally, 'Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure' (VBSS) operations, demonstrating the Navy's expertise in security missions for inspecting suspicious vessels, will be carried out. Other small commando operations, including 'Helicopter Born Insertion' (HBI), where naval commandos are deployed to target locations using a helicopter, will also be demonstrated.
Frontline warships like INS Imphal, INS Kolkata, INS Trishul, and INS Talwar, along with submarines, will perform mock rescue drills. Sailing vessels INS Tarangini and INS Sudarshini, which highlight the historical heritage of the Navy, will also be part of the show of strength.
The demonstrations will be followed by the sailors' Hornpipe Dance. As dusk falls, the illumination ceremony, where the warships are adorned with electric lights, will provide a spectacular visual treat along the coastline.
A full-dress rehearsal, overseen by Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, was held recently. Shankhumugham witnessed the drills of fighter planes and combat ships. The rehearsal began with cultural performances highlighting Kerala's heritage, followed by a musical treat from the Navy's musical band.
Subsequently, Indian warships INS Imphal, INS Udaygiri, INS Kolkata, INS Kamal, sailing vessels Tarangini and Sudarshini, missile killer boats, and a submarine created a spectacular sight in the coastal waters. The combat maneuvers, including MiG aircraft take-offs from the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, airlifting from a helicopter, and paragliding, highlighted the Navy's internal strength and precision of movements. The Horn and Pipe Dance presented by the Sea Cadets made the event unique. The rehearsal concluded with all the warships lined up along the coast, brilliantly illuminated.
President Murmu will arrive at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport at 10 AM. She will be received at the Thiruvananthapuram airport by Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala Director General of Police Rawada Chandrasekhar and Kerala Chief Secretary Jayathilak.
The Navy Day celebrations are being held in the southern city for the first time. After landing, the President will travel from the airport to Kerala Raj Bhavan, which has now been rechristened as 'Lok Bhavan' and dedicate it.
The Navy Day celebrations were originally scheduled for December 4 but were rescheduled to December 3 due to the anticipated visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India.
City Police Commissioner Thomson Jose announced that stringent arrangements have been made to allow the general public to witness the Navy's show of strength, and preparations to accommodate 40,000 spectators have been completed.
