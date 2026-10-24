ETV Bharat / bharat

Navy's Underwater Capabilities Set For Push After Indigenous AIP System Achieves Crucial Milestone

The inauguration ceremony took place at the Larsen and Toubro’s AM Naik Heavy Engineering Complex in Hazira, Gujarat, on Saturday. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: A significant milestone towards enhancing the Indian Navy’s underwater capabilities has been achieved with the inauguration of the ‘Setting to Work Phase-2’ activity of an indigenous air-independent propulsion (AIP) system, the defence ministry said on Saturday.

The AIP system boosts the underwater endurance of diesel-electric submarines by reducing their dependence on atmospheric oxygen, it said.

In the next phase, the AIP energy module will be energised for power production and tested rigorously as per the Navy’s protocols before it is handed over to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited for integration on the Kalvari-class submarine in early 2027, the ministry said.

The inauguration ceremony took place at the Larsen and Toubro’s AM Naik Heavy Engineering Complex in Hazira, Gujarat, on Saturday, the ministry said in a statement.

“A significant milestone towards enhancing the Indian Navy’s underwater capabilities has been achieved with the inauguration of ‘Setting to Work (STW)-Phase 2’ activity of the Air Independent Propulsion system energy module developed indigenously by the Naval Materials Research Laboratory, DRDO,” it said.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, who holds additional charge as Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development, participated in the ceremony virtually.

Meanwhile, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved a one-year service extension for Rajesh Kumar Singh. He will now serve in the role until October 31, 2027, or until further orders, whichever comes earlier. His current tenure was scheduled to end on October 31, 2026.