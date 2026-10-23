ETV Bharat / bharat

Navy To Host Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue To Explore Science, Tech, Academic Cooperation

New Delhi: The Indian Navy will host its annual apex-level international strategic dialogue in Delhi from November 3-5, during which experts from several countries will deliberate on maritime science, ocean governance, climate resilience and emerging technologies, officials said on Friday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to deliver the commemorative address on day one of the event, they said.

The three-day programme will also feature ministerial and other special addresses, and contributions from maritime practitioners, scientists, academicians, policymakers and experts from 18 countries across the Indo-Pacific, the defence ministry said.

In keeping with the IPRD's emphasis upon solution-oriented dialogue, deliberations of this international conference will concentrate upon the identification of specific, actionable measures at national, sub-regional, and pan-regional levels, which could be thereafter addressed through extant mechanisms for bilateral, trilateral, and plurilateral structures designed to promote comity, cooperation, and collaboration across the Indo-Pacific, it said.

These deliberations will consider "practical pathways" for joint research, collaborative technology development, responsible governance, appropriate access to scientific data and stronger institutional partnerships.

The 2026 edition of the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD) will be centred on the theme, 'Science, Technology and Academic Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific'.

The conference will bring together experts from 18 countries, and deliberations will focus on academic networks, maritime science, ocean governance, climate resilience, and emerging technologies, they said.

Organised in association with the National Maritime Foundation (NMF), the Navy's knowledge partner and principal organiser of the event, the IPRD is the manifestation of the Indian Navy's annual international outreach at the strategic level,

Successive editions of this dialogue have examined selected dimensions of the seven interconnected maritime lines of thrust of the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 14th East Asia Summit in Bangkok in November 2019, it said in a statement.