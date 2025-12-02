ETV Bharat / bharat

Navy Threat Of Offensive Action Key To Pak's Ceasefire Plea: Vice Admiral Swaminathan On Op Sindoor

Mumbai: The threat of offensive action by the Indian Navy during Operation Sindoor was one of the important factors in Pakistan requesting a ceasefire, Vice Admiral K Swaminathan said on Tuesday. India launched the Operation Sindoor military action in May this year after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Addressing the media ahead of the Navy Day, Vice Admiral Swaminathan, who heads the Western Naval Command, said Operation Sindoor saw an unprecedented mobilisation of more than 30 ships and submarines within a very short period.

"Our frontline ships were poised for combat off the Makran coast, under the umbrella of Vikrant Carrier Battle Group," he said.