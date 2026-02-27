ETV Bharat / bharat

Navy Targets 200 Plus Ships By 2035: Chief Of Naval Staff Dinesh K Tripathi

Chennai: The Indian Navy aims to transform into a 200-plus ship maritime force by 2035 and plans to induct 15 additional vessels in 2026, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said here on Friday.

Speaking after commissioning the INS Anjadip at the Chennai Port here, he said the Navy's long-term vision is to achieve complete self-reliance in ship-building at the component level and evolve into a fully Aatmanirbhar force by 2047.

"The operational footprint of the Navy extends across the Indian Ocean Region and beyond with Naval units persistently forward-deployed on surveillance, anti-piracy and coordinated patrols, reflecting sustained reach and credible operational depth," he said.

Noting that the concept of Atmanirbharta has progressed from 'Make in India' to 'Trust in India', he said, "We have embraced Aatmanirbharta not only as a strategic imperative but also as an investment towards future assurance." Highlighting the ongoing shipbuilding efforts, Admiral Tripathi said all 50 ships presently on order are being built in Indian shipyards.

"As we look to become a 200-plus ship navy by 2035, our aim is to take Aatmanirbharta to the component level and build a fully Atmanirbhar force by 2047," he said.

The maritime force is adopting a clear approach towards building credible capability across the spectrum of operations, addressing evolving threat perceptions on both Western and Eastern seaboards, he said.

"Within this broader design, during the year 2025, the Indian Navy commissioned 12 warships and one submarine. This momentum continues with plans to induct about 15 more ships in 2026, setting an unprecedented benchmark and marking the highest rate of induction in our history," he said.