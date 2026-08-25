ETV Bharat / bharat

Navy Set To Commission Second Diving Support Vessel 'Nipun' On Aug 31

New Delhi: 'Nipun', the Indian Navy's second Diving Support Vessel (DSV) equipped with modern diving systems and underwater intervention capabilities, is set to be commissioned on August 31, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday. The commissioning of the ship will further strengthen the Navy's ability to undertake specialised diving and underwater missions across India's maritime areas of interest.

The vessel was delivered to the Indian Navy on July 30 following completion of an extensive programme of outfitting and trials. It is a purpose-built platform designed to support a wide spectrum of diving and underwater operations, the ministry said in a statement.

The Navy is set to commission 'Nipun', the second DSV of the Nistar-class, on August 31 at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, it said.