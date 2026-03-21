ETV Bharat / bharat

Navy Set To Commission Frontline Stealth Frigate 'Taragiri' On April 3

New Delhi: Indigenous stealth frigate 'Taragiri', endowed with the cutting-edge weapon suite including supersonic missiles, is set to be commissioned into the Indian Navy on April 3, officials said on Saturday.

The ceremony in Visakhapatnam is scheduled to be presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and it will serve as a powerful testament to the nation’s journey toward becoming a completely self-reliant naval power, they said.

As the fourth potent platform of the Project 17A class, 'Taragiri' is not merely a ship; it is a 6,670-tonne embodiment of the ‘Make in India’ spirit and the sophisticated engineering capabilities of our indigenous shipyards, a Navy spokesperson said.

The fourth ship of Nilgiri-class (Project 17A) and the third one built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilding Ltd (MDL), 'Taragiri' (Yard 12653), was delivered to the Navy on November 28 last year at MDL, Mumbai, marking a major milestone in achieving self-reliance in warship design and construction.

This state-of-the-art frigate reflects a "quantum leap" in naval design, stealth, firepower, automation and survivability, and is a symbol of 'aatmanirbharta' in warship building, the Navy had then said.

"In a ceremony that will mark a defining moment for India's maritime sovereignty, the Navy is preparing to commission its latest stealth frigate, 'Taragiri' (F41), on April 3," the spokesperson said. Driven by a Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion plant, 'Taragiri' is designed for "high speed, high endurance versatility and multi-dimensional maritime operations," the Navy said.