Navy Rescues Person With Heart-Related Complications From Oil Rig Off Kerala Coast
The emergency involved the 42-year-old individual who was reported to be suffering from cardiac complications requiring immediate evacuation
By PTI
Published : April 15, 2026 at 8:07 PM IST
New Delhi: A 42-year-old person who suffered cardiac complications onboard an oil rig off the coast of Kerala was evacuated on Wednesday as part of a swift response by the Navy to the medical emergency at sea, officials said.
A helicopter from the Kochi-based Southern Naval Command successfully carried out the critical medical evacuation from oil rig 'Greatdrill Chhaya', located approximately 110 km off the coast of Kochi, they said.
The emergency involved the 42-year-old individual who was "reported to be suffering from cardiac complications requiring immediate evacuation," a spokesperson of the Navy said. Responding promptly, an advanced light helicopter (ALH) from INS Garuda, along with a medical team, was launched at first light on April 15 to undertake the mission, the official said.
Indian Navy Conducts Swift MEDEVAC from Offshore Oil Rig— Southern Naval Command (@IN_HQSNC) April 15, 2026
In a swift and coordinated response to a medical emergency at sea, an ALH from @IN_Garuda, Southern Naval Command successfully carried out a medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) from Oil Rig Greatdrill Chhaya, located 110 km off… pic.twitter.com/kDEWw2um89
Upon reaching the oil rig, the patient’s condition was assessed by the onboard medical team, and the patient was airlifted to Kochi. The helicopter landed around 7 am, and the patient was handed over to shore-based medical authorities for further treatment, the Navy said, adding it was a swift and coordinated response to the medical emergency at sea.
This operation underscores the Indian Navy’s unwavering commitment to maritime safety and its readiness to render assistance during emergencies at sea with speed, precision, and professionalism, the official said.
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