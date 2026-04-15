ETV Bharat / bharat

Navy Rescues Person With Heart-Related Complications From Oil Rig Off Kerala Coast

New Delhi: A 42-year-old person who suffered cardiac complications onboard an oil rig off the coast of Kerala was evacuated on Wednesday as part of a swift response by the Navy to the medical emergency at sea, officials said.

A helicopter from the Kochi-based Southern Naval Command successfully carried out the critical medical evacuation from oil rig 'Greatdrill Chhaya', located approximately 110 km off the coast of Kochi, they said.

The emergency involved the 42-year-old individual who was "reported to be suffering from cardiac complications requiring immediate evacuation," a spokesperson of the Navy said. Responding promptly, an advanced light helicopter (ALH) from INS Garuda, along with a medical team, was launched at first light on April 15 to undertake the mission, the official said.