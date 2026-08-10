Navy Chief Krishna Swaminathan Begins 4-Day Mauritius Visit To Boost Maritime Ties
Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan's visit to Mauritius is part of India's continued engagement to strengthen bilateral maritime cooperation and deepen defence ties.
By PTI
Published : August 10, 2026 at 11:38 AM IST
New Delhi: Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan began a four-day visit to Mauritius on Monday to solidify bilateral maritime engagement with the strategically located Indian Ocean nation.
Admiral Krishnan will hold talks with top leadership of the Mauritian government on matters of "mutual interest" such as maritime security, defence cooperation, capacity building and military collaboration, according to the Indian Navy.
"The visit is part of India's continued engagement to strengthen bilateral maritime cooperation and deepen defence ties with Mauritius, an extremely valued partner in the Indian Ocean Region," it said.
India and Mauritius share an enduring maritime partnership, and the Indian Navy engages regularly with the island nation's National Coast Guard through training exchanges, joint surveillance of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), port visits and hydrographic surveys.
Mauritius has been a regular participant in key initiatives of the Indian Navy such as the MILAN multilateral naval exercise, International Fleet Review, Goa Maritime Conclave, reflecting New Delhi's vision of MAHASAGAR.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the vision MAHASAGAR or "Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions" for India's engagement with the Global South during his visit to Mauritius in March last year.
"The visit of Admiral Krishna Swaminathan to Mauritius after assuming charge as the Chief of the Naval Staff underscores the priority India accords to the friendship it shares with Mauritius, anchored in mutual respect, trust and a shared commitment to maritime security, regional cooperation and stability in the Indian Ocean Region," the Navy said in a statement.