ETV Bharat / bharat

Navy Chief Krishna Swaminathan Begins 4-Day Mauritius Visit To Boost Maritime Ties

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan addresses the commissioning ceremony of INS Mahendragiri in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday, July 11, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan began a four-day visit to Mauritius on Monday to solidify bilateral maritime engagement with the strategically located Indian Ocean nation.

Admiral Krishnan will hold talks with top leadership of the Mauritian government on matters of "mutual interest" such as maritime security, defence cooperation, capacity building and military collaboration, according to the Indian Navy.

"The visit is part of India's continued engagement to strengthen bilateral maritime cooperation and deepen defence ties with Mauritius, an extremely valued partner in the Indian Ocean Region," it said.

India and Mauritius share an enduring maritime partnership, and the Indian Navy engages regularly with the island nation's National Coast Guard through training exchanges, joint surveillance of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), port visits and hydrographic surveys.