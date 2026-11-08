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Navy Chief Celebrates Diwali With Forward-Deployed Units In Gujarat

File photo of Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan ( PTI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan visited a forward operating base of the Navy in Gujarat and celebrated Diwali with naval personnel there, officials said on Sunday.

During the visit, he also reviewed the operational readiness, infrastructure development plans and capabilities of units located in the state. Diwali -- the festival of light -- is being celebrated on November 8.

"Adm Krishna Swaminathan, #CNS, visited a forward operating base and outlying units of the #IndianNavy in Gujarat, sharing the festive spirit of Diwali with naval personnel deployed at these locations," the Navy posted on X.