Navy Chief Celebrates Diwali With Forward-Deployed Units In Gujarat
The Navy Chief reviewed the operational readiness, infrastructure development plans and capabilities of units located in Gujarat.
By PTI
Published : November 8, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST
New Delhi: Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan visited a forward operating base of the Navy in Gujarat and celebrated Diwali with naval personnel there, officials said on Sunday.
During the visit, he also reviewed the operational readiness, infrastructure development plans and capabilities of units located in the state. Diwali -- the festival of light -- is being celebrated on November 8.
"Adm Krishna Swaminathan, #CNS, visited a forward operating base and outlying units of the #IndianNavy in Gujarat, sharing the festive spirit of Diwali with naval personnel deployed at these locations," the Navy posted on X.
The occasion also provided the Chief of Naval Staff an opportunity to celebrate Diwali together with forward-deployed units, acknowledge the dedication of personnel serving away from their families, and share the warmth and camaraderie that define the Indian Navy, the officials said.
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