ETV Bharat / bharat

Navy Chief Admiral Tripathi Begins 4-Day Visit To Myanmar

New Delhi: Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Saturday began a four-day visit to Myanmar to enhance operational-level cooperation between the two navies and explore new avenues for collaboration in the maritime security sphere.

Admiral Tripathi's visit reaffirms the long-standing friendship between India and Myanmar, which is anchored in mutual respect, trust and a shared commitment to maritime security and stability in the Indian Ocean Region, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

The Chief of Naval Staff will hold bilateral talks with Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar's armed forces General Ye Win Oo, Defence Minister General U Htun Aung, Myanmar Navy's Commander-in-Chief Admiral Htein Win and other senior military officials, it said.

"These interactions will provide an opportunity to review ongoing bilateral maritime cooperation, enhance operational-level linkages, and explore new avenues for collaboration between the two navies," the Navy said.

Myanmar is one of India's key strategic neighbours and shares a 1,640-kilometre border with several northeastern states, including Nagaland and Manipur. The country is considered crucial under India's 'Neighbourhood First', 'Act East' and 'MAHASAGAR' policies.

PM Modi announced vision MAHASAGAR or 'Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions' for India's engagement with the Global South during his visit to Mauritius in March last year. During his visit, Admiral Tripathi is also scheduled to visit the Myanmar Navy's Central Naval Command and its Number One Fleet.