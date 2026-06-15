ETV Bharat / bharat

Navjot Singh Sidhu Meets Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar, Hails Him as 'Voice of Kashmir'

Srinagar: Former India cricketer and senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday met National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah at his residence in Srinagar.

The former team India batter described the veteran politician as a "colossus of Indian politics" and a "genuinely secular voice of the people of Kashmir." The meeting took place during Sidhu's ongoing family vacation in Kashmir and comes at a time when political engagement and discussions around Jammu and Kashmir continue to remain part of the national discourse.

Following the meeting, Sidhu shared details of the interaction on social media and expressed gratitude to Abdullah for facilitating his visit to the Valley. "Met Farooq Abdullah Saheb at his residence and thanked him for facilitating our trip," Sidhu wrote.

The Congress leader praised Abdullah's political stature and his role in public life, saying the National Conference patriarch remained one of the most influential voices in Indian politics. Sidhu described Abdullah as "a colossus of Indian politics" and commended what he called the former chief minister's willingness to speak candidly on issues concerning the people.

Navjot Singh Sidhu in conversation with Farooq Abdullah (ETV Bharat)

Referring to Abdullah as "a genuinely secular voice of the people of Kashmir," Sidhu highlighted the veteran leader's standing in the region. The remarks come amid continuing debates over Jammu and Kashmir's political future, governance, and inter-community relations.

While no formal political agenda was disclosed, the meeting attracted attention given the significance of Abdullah's role in Jammu and Kashmir politics and Sidhu's continued visibility within national political circles.