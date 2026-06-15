Navjot Singh Sidhu Meets Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar, Hails Him as 'Voice of Kashmir'
Sidhu praised Abdullah's political stature and his role in public life, saying the National Conference patriarch remained one of most influential voices in Indian politics.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 9:55 PM IST
Srinagar: Former India cricketer and senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday met National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah at his residence in Srinagar.
The former team India batter described the veteran politician as a "colossus of Indian politics" and a "genuinely secular voice of the people of Kashmir." The meeting took place during Sidhu's ongoing family vacation in Kashmir and comes at a time when political engagement and discussions around Jammu and Kashmir continue to remain part of the national discourse.
Following the meeting, Sidhu shared details of the interaction on social media and expressed gratitude to Abdullah for facilitating his visit to the Valley. "Met Farooq Abdullah Saheb at his residence and thanked him for facilitating our trip," Sidhu wrote.
The Congress leader praised Abdullah's political stature and his role in public life, saying the National Conference patriarch remained one of the most influential voices in Indian politics. Sidhu described Abdullah as "a colossus of Indian politics" and commended what he called the former chief minister's willingness to speak candidly on issues concerning the people.
Referring to Abdullah as "a genuinely secular voice of the people of Kashmir," Sidhu highlighted the veteran leader's standing in the region. The remarks come amid continuing debates over Jammu and Kashmir's political future, governance, and inter-community relations.
While no formal political agenda was disclosed, the meeting attracted attention given the significance of Abdullah's role in Jammu and Kashmir politics and Sidhu's continued visibility within national political circles.
Sidhu has been spending time in Kashmir with his family and has been actively engaging with prominent personalities during his stay in the Union Territory.
A few days earlier, he met senior statesman and former Union minister Dr Karan Singh at Karan Mahal in Srinagar. Sharing photographs from the meeting, Sidhu described Karan Singh as the "Grand Old Man of Indian politics."
"Met the Grand Old Man of Indian Politics Dr Karan Singh Ji," Sidhu wrote in a social media post after the interaction.
The former Punjab Congress chief has frequently shared photographs and videos from various tourist destinations across Kashmir during his visit, showcasing the region's scenic beauty and interacting with local residents.
Accompanying Sidhu on the trip is his wife, former Punjab MLA Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, along with their children. Navjot Kaur Sidhu has recently returned to the political spotlight after launching her own political outfit, the Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party (BRP). On April 6, nearly two months after being expelled from the Punjab Congress, she announced the formation of the new party.
The Punjab Congress had earlier suspended her after a political controversy triggered by her remarks alleging that the chief minister's chair in Punjab could be secured for Rs 500 crore. The statement sparked sharp reactions within the party.
She was subsequently expelled from the Congress following repeated criticism of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.
Also Read
Sidhu Will Return To Active Politics If Cong Declares Him CM Face: Navjot Kaur