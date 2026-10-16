ETV Bharat / bharat

Navi Pillay’s Nobel Honour: Praise, Politics, Diplomatic Calculations

New Delhi: A Nobel honour is usually a moment of pride for a country. But the Government’s silence over jurist and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Navanetham (Navi) Pillay’s recognition as this year's Nobel Peace Prize winner has raised questions and drawn criticism from political leaders and diplomatic observers.

In the award citation, the Norwegian Nobel Committee mentioned Pillay's "efforts to promote peace and international law", highlighting her contribution to the prosecution of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, and to strengthening international legal institutions.

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor called the reported silence "petty and churlish”, saying India should be proud whenever someone of Indian origin receives global recognition. Pillay is a South African of Tamil origin.

Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram also welcomed the honour. CPI general secretary D Raja went a step further, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate Pillay, and saying the entire country should celebrate the achievement.

While political leaders have questioned the government’s response, diplomatic observers suggest foreign policy priorities and international sensitivities could be factors behind its approach.

To know the Congress's reaction, ETV Bharat contacted Shashi Tharoor. His first response was, “I never really knew her or served with her either. She had a great reputation in UN circles, and we are all very proud of her,” Tharoor said.

When asked for his comments on the fact that the Indian government hasn't yet officially recognised or reacted to the announcement, pointing out that the PM has usually congratulated many Nobel laureates in the past, Tharoor said, "That’s disappointing. I took it for granted that they would have congratulated her. I think it’s a basic matter of pride that whenever anyone of Indian origin gains global recognition, we would express our congratulations and pride. We have done so when other Nobel Prizes have been won by people of Indian descent, whatever their current passports. If it’s true our government has been silent, that’s both petty and churlish."

Meanwhile, Congress MP from Sivaganga, Karti P Chidambaram, welcomed the recognition, describing it as a tribute to Pillay’s lifetime of service as a tireless human rights campaigner. He expressed particular satisfaction that a person of Tamil Indian heritage had received the honour.

When asked about the Indian government’s reaction, Chidambaram said the question should be directed to the government, adding that there could be specific reasons behind its decision that only the government could explain.