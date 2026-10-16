Navi Pillay’s Nobel Honour: Praise, Politics, Diplomatic Calculations
India's silence "petty and churlish”, says Sashi Tharoor, as Opposition parties express dismay; diplomats speculate about foreign policy compulsions, report Saurabh Shukla & Gautam Debroy.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
New Delhi: A Nobel honour is usually a moment of pride for a country. But the Government’s silence over jurist and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Navanetham (Navi) Pillay’s recognition as this year's Nobel Peace Prize winner has raised questions and drawn criticism from political leaders and diplomatic observers.
In the award citation, the Norwegian Nobel Committee mentioned Pillay's "efforts to promote peace and international law", highlighting her contribution to the prosecution of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, and to strengthening international legal institutions.
Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor called the reported silence "petty and churlish”, saying India should be proud whenever someone of Indian origin receives global recognition. Pillay is a South African of Tamil origin.
Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram also welcomed the honour. CPI general secretary D Raja went a step further, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate Pillay, and saying the entire country should celebrate the achievement.
While political leaders have questioned the government’s response, diplomatic observers suggest foreign policy priorities and international sensitivities could be factors behind its approach.
To know the Congress's reaction, ETV Bharat contacted Shashi Tharoor. His first response was, “I never really knew her or served with her either. She had a great reputation in UN circles, and we are all very proud of her,” Tharoor said.
When asked for his comments on the fact that the Indian government hasn't yet officially recognised or reacted to the announcement, pointing out that the PM has usually congratulated many Nobel laureates in the past, Tharoor said, "That’s disappointing. I took it for granted that they would have congratulated her. I think it’s a basic matter of pride that whenever anyone of Indian origin gains global recognition, we would express our congratulations and pride. We have done so when other Nobel Prizes have been won by people of Indian descent, whatever their current passports. If it’s true our government has been silent, that’s both petty and churlish."
Meanwhile, Congress MP from Sivaganga, Karti P Chidambaram, welcomed the recognition, describing it as a tribute to Pillay’s lifetime of service as a tireless human rights campaigner. He expressed particular satisfaction that a person of Tamil Indian heritage had received the honour.
When asked about the Indian government’s reaction, Chidambaram said the question should be directed to the government, adding that there could be specific reasons behind its decision that only the government could explain.
Talking to ETV Bharat, former CPI MP and party general secretary, D Raja, said, "I know Navanethem Navi Pillay very well. I also met her during my foreign trip earlier. It's a very good news for us, because her ancestors are from Tamil Nadu. The entire country should have congratulated her. Narendra Modi not issuing a congratulatory statement might be his personal decision, but being a PM, he should extend a congratulatory statement."
In 2014, PM Modi had extended his congratulations to Kailash Satyarthi and Malala Yousafzai on their joint Nobel Peace Prize win.
Diplomatic Protocol
To understand how diplomatic protocol works during these kind of matters, ETV Bharat spoke to former Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Ashok Sajjanhar, who served in the diplomatic service for over three decades. He said India's decision not to issue a congratulatory message on Pillay's Nobel Peace Prize should be viewed in the context of its foreign policy approach.
According to him, if an individual is supportive of India's position on an issue, or is neutral, the government will generally convey its good wishes, either formally or with greater warmth. But if someone's views are not in tune with India's interests, the government may choose to hold its counsel. In the present case, the absence of a congratulatory message should be seen as India treating the matter as a neutral case. Although Navi Pillay is from Tamil Nadu, India is not necessarily embracing her or adopting her as one of its own.
Sajjanhar said in such matters, the Ministry of External Affairs is the originating ministry. It examines the issue, considers the pros and cons, and advises on whether a message should be sent, what form it should take, and how much warmth or enthusiasm it should convey. The PMO then takes the final decision on whether to approve the recommendation.
In Pillay's case, he said human rights issues could be a factor, although there is no specific indication that she has been critical of India on matters like the CAA or NRC. India has had differences with international human rights organisations over issues including Kashmir, Article 370 and the treatment of minorities, but those are specific issues arising at particular points in time, and should not necessarily be linked to the present case, added Sajjanhar.
He also added that if India has not sent a message of congratulations, it could indicate that the government has chosen to maintain a neutral position, rather than openly embrace the recognition.
Also Read:
- A Nobel Laureate’s Emotional Homecoming: How Navi Pillay Reconnected With Her Tamil Roots
- Nobel Peace Laureate Defends International Justice As It Comes Under US Criticism
- Who Is Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay? The Anti-Apartheid Pioneer Who Won The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize
- Indian Tamil-Origin Legal Pioneer Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay Wins Nobel Peace Prize 2026