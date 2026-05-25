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'Belittled In Party', Naveen's Close Aide Debashish Samantaray Resigns From BJD, Rajya Sabha

Bhubaneswar: In a major setback for the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha, senior leader and Rajya Sabha member Debashish Samantaray on Monday resigned from the primary membership of BJD as well as from the Upper House, alleging that he was "systematically belittled in the party".

Samantaray tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the BJD and also submitted his letter of resignation from the post of Rajya Sabha member to India's Vice President and Chairman of the House, CP Radhakrishnan.

In his resignation letter, Samantaray thanked BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik for giving him the opportunity to serve in the Rajya Sabha and in different party organisations.

"I shall always be indebted to you for nominating me to Rajya Sabha. I take this opportunity to express my sincere and deepest gratitude to you for giving me an opportunity to serve the people of undivided Cuttack district and to raise issues of Odisha at large, at the national level," Samantaray stated in his letter addressed to Patnaik.

However, he said he felt the party no longer wanted his services. "I have always dedicated myself to the interest of the party and have, over the years, worked for the party with utmost conviction and commitment. However, I feel that, of late, I have been systematically belittled in the party and that the party does not require my services. Therefore, I have taken this hard decision in public interest and request you to accept my resignation," he mentioned.

He also posted on social media platforms that he would continue working for the people of Odisha in the future.

Samantaray, a member of standing committee on housing and affairs, was closely associated with Naveen Patnaik for many years. He was elected to the Odisha Assembly three times on a BJD ticket. He represented Tirtol constituency from 2000 to 2004 and later won twice from Cuttack-Barabati between 2009 and 2019. Later, the party sent him to the Rajya Sabha in 2024.