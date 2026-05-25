'Belittled In Party', Naveen's Close Aide Debashish Samantaray Resigns From BJD, Rajya Sabha
BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said Samantaray's exit will have no impact on the party, reports Bhavani Shankar Das.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 2:16 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: In a major setback for the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha, senior leader and Rajya Sabha member Debashish Samantaray on Monday resigned from the primary membership of BJD as well as from the Upper House, alleging that he was "systematically belittled in the party".
Samantaray tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the BJD and also submitted his letter of resignation from the post of Rajya Sabha member to India's Vice President and Chairman of the House, CP Radhakrishnan.
In his resignation letter, Samantaray thanked BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik for giving him the opportunity to serve in the Rajya Sabha and in different party organisations.
"I shall always be indebted to you for nominating me to Rajya Sabha. I take this opportunity to express my sincere and deepest gratitude to you for giving me an opportunity to serve the people of undivided Cuttack district and to raise issues of Odisha at large, at the national level," Samantaray stated in his letter addressed to Patnaik.
ବିଜୁ ଜନତା ଦଳର ମାନ୍ୟବର ସଭାପତି ଶ୍ରୀ @Naveen_Odisha ଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ଇସ୍ତଫା ପତ୍ର। ଦଳ ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠା ହେବାଠୁଁ ଆଜି ଯାଏଁ ମୁଁ ମୋର ସେବା, ସଂଗଠନ ଓ ସମର୍ପଣ ନୀତିରେ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ କରି ଆସିଛି। ଆଗକୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ଓଡିଶାବାସୀଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ମୋର ସଂଘର୍ଷ ଜାରି ରଖିବି। ଜୟ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Qfgy16PbLl— Debashish Samantaray (@debashish_mla) May 25, 2026
However, he said he felt the party no longer wanted his services. "I have always dedicated myself to the interest of the party and have, over the years, worked for the party with utmost conviction and commitment. However, I feel that, of late, I have been systematically belittled in the party and that the party does not require my services. Therefore, I have taken this hard decision in public interest and request you to accept my resignation," he mentioned.
He also posted on social media platforms that he would continue working for the people of Odisha in the future.
Samantaray, a member of standing committee on housing and affairs, was closely associated with Naveen Patnaik for many years. He was elected to the Odisha Assembly three times on a BJD ticket. He represented Tirtol constituency from 2000 to 2004 and later won twice from Cuttack-Barabati between 2009 and 2019. Later, the party sent him to the Rajya Sabha in 2024.
According to party sources, Samantaray had been unhappy with the BJD for quite some time. He had earlier complained that a distance was being created between him and the party leadership and that his supporters were not being given importance within the organisation.
Last year in December, Samantray had resigned from the post of party's vice-president, stating that the regional party has "failed to accept the cause of defeat in the 2024 elections and take remedial measures". This apart, he had openly criticised the party's stand on the Waqf Bill issue and had opposed former bureaucrat and BJD leader VK Pandian on several occasions.
For the last few months, he had also remained silent on internal developments within the party.
Meanwhile, political circles are now abuzz with speculation that Samantaray may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He is currently in Delhi, where Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal and BJP organisation secretary Manas Mohanty are also present.
Speculations are rife that Samantaray could join the saffron party within the next one or two days. Some of his supporters are also expected to join the party if he switches sides.
Experts are of the opinion that if Samantaray joins the BJP, it could influence politics in Cuttack, Tirtol and Paradip regions. There is also speculation that he could return to the Rajya Sabha again, just as was the case with former BJD leaders Sujit Kumar and Mamata Mohanta after joining the BJP.
Reacting to the resignation, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said Samantaray's exit will have no impact on the party. "He got plenty of opportunities from the party and became MLA thrice because of the blessings of the party president. He has left the party for personal interests. He has not contributed to the organisation in the last four years," Mohanty said.
He further claimed that the BJD continues to remain strong and that more workers are joining the party.
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