ETV Bharat / bharat

Naveen Patnaik's BJD Gets Zero Donations After Losing Power In Odisha; AAP Reports 68 Percent Plunge

New Delhi: The Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) received zero donations during financial year 2025-26 even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal witnessed a steep decline in its donation as compared to the last financial year, an analysis of the contribution reports submitted before the Election Commission of India (ECI) by the parties showed.

Besides Punjab, where it is currently in power, the AAP which has its representation in Legislative Assemblies in Delhi , Gujarat, Goa and Jammu and Kashmir, reported over 68 % percent decline in donations it received during the FY 2025-2026 as compared to the previous financial year.

AAP

The Kejriwal-led AAP has reported that it received over Rs 12 crore as donations during the FY2025-26.

All together, the party received Rs 120,976,453 ( over Rs 12 crore) during this period, as per the contribution report submitted by the AAP recently to the poll panel for the said period, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat.

In FY2024-25, the party disclosed that it received Rs 381,068,759 (more than Rs 38 crore).

According to analysis of the contribution reports, the party's donation declined by more than 68 % in the current financial year. It received Rs 260,092,306 (over Rs 26 crore) less in the said period in comparison to the previous year.

It may be mentioned that in 2024, besides Punjab, the AAP was in power in Delhi. The BJP ousted the AAP in Delhi in Assembly polls held in February 2025.

BJD

In Odisha, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), a prominent political party in Odisha led by Naveen Patnaik reported 100 % decline in its contribution received during the said period.

According to the contribution submitted to the ECI for the FY2025-26, Patnaik -led BJD has disclosed that it did not receive any donation during the said period. This is a 100 % decline as compared to the last financial year.