Naveen Patnaik's BJD Gets Zero Donations After Losing Power In Odisha; AAP Reports 68 Percent Plunge
According to the contribution reports by the parties to ECI, BJD reported a 100 percent decline in the donations after losing power, reports Santu Das.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) received zero donations during financial year 2025-26 even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal witnessed a steep decline in its donation as compared to the last financial year, an analysis of the contribution reports submitted before the Election Commission of India (ECI) by the parties showed.
Besides Punjab, where it is currently in power, the AAP which has its representation in Legislative Assemblies in Delhi , Gujarat, Goa and Jammu and Kashmir, reported over 68 % percent decline in donations it received during the FY 2025-2026 as compared to the previous financial year.
AAP
The Kejriwal-led AAP has reported that it received over Rs 12 crore as donations during the FY2025-26.
All together, the party received Rs 120,976,453 ( over Rs 12 crore) during this period, as per the contribution report submitted by the AAP recently to the poll panel for the said period, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat.
In FY2024-25, the party disclosed that it received Rs 381,068,759 (more than Rs 38 crore).
According to analysis of the contribution reports, the party's donation declined by more than 68 % in the current financial year. It received Rs 260,092,306 (over Rs 26 crore) less in the said period in comparison to the previous year.
It may be mentioned that in 2024, besides Punjab, the AAP was in power in Delhi. The BJP ousted the AAP in Delhi in Assembly polls held in February 2025.
BJD
In Odisha, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), a prominent political party in Odisha led by Naveen Patnaik reported 100 % decline in its contribution received during the said period.
According to the contribution submitted to the ECI for the FY2025-26, Patnaik -led BJD has disclosed that it did not receive any donation during the said period. This is a 100 % decline as compared to the last financial year.
In FY2024-25, the total amount of donations received by the BJD stood at Rs 60 crore.
Assembly elections were held simultaneously along with Lok Sabha polls in Odisha from May 13 to June 1 in 2024. The BJP uprooted the BJD government in the Assembly polls.
According to the analysis of the FY2024-25 report, the amount of Rs 60 crore received by the party when it was in power. Since it was ousted from the power, it did not receive any donation.
Notably, it is compulsory for each political party to submit a report in every financial year to the poll panel regarding donation over Rs 20,000 it received from any individual or entity other than any government company under Section 29C (1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. This report should be submitted before October 31.
The report should be submitted to the ECI by the party's treasurer or any individual authorised by it, before the deadline for filing the income tax return of the said financial year. In case of a failure by any political party to submit its report , such will be barred from getting all the tax benefits.
Expert view
Speaking to ETV Bharat, political analyst Dr Abhinav Pankaj Borbora stated that individuals or private entities donate to parties which they think to be more conducive for their own business interests.
He said individuals or entities would like to donate more to the party which they feel would come to power so that they can get favours.
Reacting to the drastic decline in donation receipts regarding the AAP and BJD, Dr Borbora said it is due to variations in the pattern of corporate donations.
"Individual donations are very less. These differences of amount are a product of changes in corporate funding behaviour," he said.
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