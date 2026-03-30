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'Outrageous': Naveen Condemns BJP MP's Remarks On Biju Patnaik, Sasmit Patra Resigns From Parliament Panel In Protest

The controversy began after Nishikant Dubey, last week (on March 27), made claims linking Biju Patnaik to the US and CIA during the 1962 India-China war. He alleged that Biju Patnaik acted as a link between the US government, CIA and Nehru, and also referred to issues like a nuclear device at Nanda Devi and a U-2 spy aircraft base at Charbatia in Odisha.

Recalling the time, Naveen said he was around 13 years old and remembered how angry Biju Patnaik was over the Chinese attack and how much he contributed to counter it. "I think the MP needs some mental doctor's attention for making such outrageous remarks," he added.

"I was surprised to hear the outrageous things said about Biju Babu," Naveen said, speaking to media outside his residence Naveen Niwas here. He added that Dubey seemed unaware that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had given Biju Patnaik an office next to his in Delhi during the 1962 China war to help with strategy.

Bhubaneswar: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey's mention of legendary freedom fighter late Biju Patnaik while referring to a "Congress' dark chapter" and his claims that Biju Patnaik served as a "link" between the US government, the CIA and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru has triggered sharp reactions from political corridors, especially in Odisha. Biju Janata Dal supremo and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday strongly criticised the BJP MP for his remarks about his father Biju Patnaik, also a former CM, calling them "outrageous".

"...On March 27, 1963, the then Chief Minister of Odisha, Biju Patnaik ji, had arrived in America. The 1962 war with China was fought by us on America's behest and with America's money. The Dalai Lama's brother was in contact with America; in 1959, the Dalai Lama had arrived in India with American help. Biju Patnaik ji was the crucial link between Nehru ji and America/CIA. In 1963-64, India had pledged its Charbatia airfield to the American army for nuclear test weapons in Nanda Devi and for U2 planes," said Dubey.

Following these remarks, BJD MP Sasmit Patra strongly objected and resigned from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT on Sunday (March 29), of which Dubey is the chairman.

Calling the remarks "disparaging, false and baseless", Sasmit Patra said Biju Patnaik was an international stalwart and a respected statesman who played a key role in global diplomacy. He highlighted Biju Patnaik's role in rescuing Indonesian freedom fighters, supporting Russia during World War II, and contributing to India's freedom movement.

"Deeply shocked and anguished by the outrageous, false and irresponsible insinuations made against Biju Patnaik ji — a towering freedom fighter, visionary leader and son of the soil whose contribution to the nation is beyond question. Such attempts to distort history and malign a revered leader for political narratives are unacceptable and condemnable," Patra said.

Patra said he cannot continue to serve under someone who made such remarks about a national icon and described the comments as an insult to "Odia Asmita". Taking to X, he said, "In protest, and as a matter of principle, I am resigning from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT under the Chairmanship of Nishikant Dubey. I cannot, in good conscience, continue to serve under someone who makes such disrespectful remarks about a national icon. The legacy of Biju Patnaik ji will always stand taller than petty politics."

Meanwhile, responding to the criticism, Nishikant Dubey said Biju Patnaik was a "tall freedom fighter" and claimed that BJP had always respected him. He, however, denied making any allegations against Biju Patnaik and said he was releasing a series on the Nehru-Gandhi family. "When Congress did injustice with Biju Babu, Jan Sangh and BJP stood by him...I repeat that I am releasing a series on the acts of Nehru-Gandhi family. Tell me, which allegation did I level at Biju Babu in my tweet?...If anyone is hurt by what I have written, I can only try to make them understand," he said.