Naveen Blames Odisha Govt For Ganjam Flood Devastation, Seeks Immediate Relief And Rehabilitation
The BJD chief alleged that the weakening of community-based disaster management mechanisms worsened the crisis, writes Minati Singha
Published : November 10, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha for the extensive damage caused by floods in Ganjam district.
In a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Naveen alleged that administrative negligence, lack of preparedness and delayed response despite advance weather warnings aggravated the situation, resulting in huge losses to lives, property and livelihoods. He demanded immediate relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction measures for flood-affected people and urged the government to fix responsibility for the lapses.
"It is deeply unfortunate that Ganjam has been set back by several years due to negligence by the state government," Naveen wrote in his letter.
In the three-page letter, Naveen alleged that the government failed to take adequate precautionary measures despite the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an early warning on October 23.
ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଗସ୍ତରେ ଜିଲ୍ଲାବାସୀଙ୍କ ଦୁର୍ଦ୍ଦଶା ମୋତେ ଗଭୀର ମର୍ମାହତ କରିଛି। କେବେ ଘଟି ନଥିବା ବନ୍ୟା ସ୍ଥିତିର ସାମ୍ନା କରୁଥିବା ଗଞ୍ଜାମବାସୀଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ତୁରନ୍ତ ରିଲିଫ୍ ଓ ପୁନର୍ବାସ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ଗ୍ରହଣ ସହ ମାନବକୃତ ଦୁର୍ଦ୍ଦଶାର ଉତ୍ତରଦାୟିତ୍ୱ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଧାରଣ କରିବାକୁ ମାନ୍ୟବର ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ @MohanMOdisha ଙ୍କୁ ଚିଠି ଲେଖି ଅବଗତ କଲି। ଗଞ୍ଜାମରେ ଏହି ମାନବକୃତ ବନ୍ୟା ସାଧାରଣ ଭିତ୍ତିଭୂମିକୁ ବହୁଳ କ୍ଷତି ପହଞ୍ଚାଇବା ସହ ବ୍ୟାପକ ଫସଲ ନଷ୍ଟ, ଜୀବନହାନୀ ସହ ଜୀବିକା ନଷ୍ଟ କରିଛି। ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଅବହେଳା ଯୋଗୁଁ ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ବିକାଶ ଅନେକ ବର୍ଷ ପଛକୁ ଚାଲିଯାଇଛି; ଯାହା ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଦୁର୍ଭାଗ୍ୟଜନକ। ଭାରତୀୟ ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗ (IMD)ର ଆଗୁଆ ସତର୍କ ସୂଚନା ସତ୍ତ୍ୱେ ଗଞ୍ଜାମରେ ବନ୍ୟା ପରିସ୍ଥିତିର ମୁକାବିଲା ପାଇଁ ସରକାର ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ ନଥିଲେ। ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ପାଇଁ ଆବଶ୍ୟକ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତିର ଅଭାବ ଥିବା କଥା ସରକାର ନିଜେ ମଧ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱୀକାର କରିଛନ୍ତି। ଯଦି ଆଗୁଆ ସତର୍କ ସୂଚନା ଆଧାରରେ କର୍ତ୍ତୃପକ୍ଷ ତୁରନ୍ତ ଓ ଦୃଢ଼ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ନେଇଥାନ୍ତେ, ତେବେ ଗଞ୍ଜାମବାସୀଙ୍କ ଅନେକ ଦୁର୍ଦ୍ଦଶାକୁ ଏଡ଼ାଇ ଦିଆଯାଇ ପାରିଥାନ୍ତା। ଡ୍ୟାମ୍ର ଗେଟ୍ ଖୋଲିବା ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଲୋକମାନଙ୍କୁ ଆବଶ୍ୟକୀୟ ଆଗୁଆ ସତର୍କ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇନଥିବା ନେଇ ମଧ୍ୟ ଲୋକେ କହୁଛନ୍ତି। ଏଭଳି ଚରମ ଅବହେଳା ଓ ମାନବକୃତ ଦୁର୍ଦ୍ଦଶା, ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଦାୟିତ୍ୱବୋଧକୁ ନେଇ ଗମ୍ଭୀର ପ୍ରଶ୍ନ ଉଠାଇଛି। ଏହି ଗୁରୁତର ତ୍ରୁଟି ପାଇଁ ଦାୟୀ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିମାନଙ୍କ ବିରୋଧରେ କଠୋର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ ନେବାକୁ ଲୋକମାନେ ଦାବି କରୁଛନ୍ତି। ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଗସ୍ତ ସମୟରେ ଅଞ୍ଚଳବାସୀଙ୍କ ଦୁର୍ଦ୍ଦଶା ଓ ଗୁରୁତର ସମସ୍ୟା ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ମୁଁ ଅନେକ ଅଭିଯୋଗପତ୍ର ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିଥିଲି। ତୁରନ୍ତ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ନେବା ପାଇଁ ମୁଁ ସେହି ଅଭିଯୋଗପତ୍ରଗୁଡ଼ିକୁ ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ରିଲିଫ୍ କମିଶନରଙ୍କ ନିକଟକୁ ପଠାଇଛି। ବନ୍ୟା ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଅଭାବନୀୟ କ୍ଷୟକ୍ଷତି ଘଟାଇଛି। ଏବେ ସରକାରଙ୍କୁ ପକ୍ଷପାତିତାରୁ ଊର୍ଦ୍ଧ୍ୱରେ ରହି, ଦୁଃଖଦୁର୍ଦ୍ଦଶାରେ ଥିବା ଲୋକଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ସର୍ବାଧିକ ସମ୍ବେଦନଶୀଳତା ପ୍ରଦର୍ଶନ କରି ଥଇଥାନ ଓ ପୁନର୍ନିର୍ମାଣ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଉପରେ ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱ ଦେବାକୁ ପଡ଼ିବ। କେବଳ ମୁହଁରେ ସହାନୁଭୂତି ପ୍ରକାଶ କଲେ ହେବ ନାହିଁ। ଚାଷୀ, ମହିଳା, ଯୁବବର୍ଗ, କ୍ଷୁଦ୍ର ବ୍ୟବସାୟୀ ଏବଂ ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ସାଧାରଣ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ଠିକ୍ ସମୟରେ କ୍ଷତିପୂରଣ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରିବା ସହ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମନରେ ଆତ୍ମବିଶ୍ୱାସ ଫେରାଇ ଆଣିବା ପାଇଁ ସମଗ୍ର ସରକାରୀ କଳକୁ ନେଇ ଏକ ସମନ୍ୱିତ ଓ ଲକ୍ଷ୍ୟଭିତ୍ତିକ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରାଯିବା ଆବଶ୍ୟକ। ଏହି ଦିଗରେ ବିଜେପି ସରକାରଙ୍କ ପକ୍ଷରୁ କୌଣସି ପ୍ରକାର ଅବହେଳା କରାଗଲେ, ବିଜୁ ଜନତା ଦଳ ଲୋକଙ୍କ ସ୍ୱାର୍ଥ ଓ ନ୍ୟାୟ ପାଇଁ ପଲ୍ଲୀରୁ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ସବୁ ସ୍ତରରେ ଲଢ଼େଇ ଜାରି ରଖିବ। ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଗଞ୍ଜାମରେ ଏବଂ ଏହା ପୂର୍ବରୁ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡ଼ା, ଯାଜପୁର, ଭଦ୍ରକ ଓ ବାଲେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପ୍ରାକୃତିକ ବିପର୍ଯ୍ୟୟର ମୁକାବିଲାରେ ବାରମ୍ବାର ଅବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା ଓ ଅପରିପକ୍ୱତା ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି। ଏହା ଆମ ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ଅସହ୍ୟ ଦୁର୍ଦ୍ଦଶା ମଧ୍ୟକୁ ଠେଲିଦେବା ସହ ପରିବାର, ସମାଜ ଏବଂ ସମଗ୍ର ରାଜ୍ୟର ପ୍ରଗତିକୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ପଛକୁ ନେଇଯାଉଛି। ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଅକ୍ଷମତା ଓ ଅବହେଳା ଯୋଗୁଁ କେବେବି ରାଜ୍ୟବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ଦୁର୍ଦ୍ଦଶା ଭୋଗିବାକୁ ପଡ଼ିବା ଉଚିତ ନୁହେଁ। ପୂର୍ବରୁ ରାଜ୍ୟ ପାଇଁ ଯେଉଁ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା ଓ ଅନୁଷ୍ଠାନଗୁଡ଼ିକ ସଫଳତାର ସହ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ କରୁଥିଲେ, ତାହାର ଅଧ୍ୟୟନ କରି ବିଜେପି ସରକାର ସେଗୁଡ଼ିକୁ ପୁନଃ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ଷମ କରିବା ସହ ଦୂରଦୃଷ୍ଟି ଓ ଦୃଢ଼ ପ୍ରତିବଦ୍ଧତାର ସହ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ କରିବା ଆବଶ୍ୟକ। ବିଜେପି ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାର ନିଜର ଦାୟିତ୍ୱ ସ୍ୱୀକାର କରିବା ସହ ଉତ୍ତରଦାୟିତ୍ୱ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଧାରଣ କରିବା ଉଚିତ। ବିଜେଡି ସରକାରଙ୍କ ୨୪ ବର୍ଷର କଠିନ ପରିଶ୍ରମ ଓ ହାସଲ କରିଥିବା ପ୍ରଗତିକୁ ଡବଲ୍ ଇଞ୍ଜିନ୍ ସରକାର ମାତ୍ର ୨୪ ମାସ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଧ୍ୱଂସ କରିନଦିଅନ୍ତୁ। #Ganjam #CycloneArnab #BJDWithOdisha— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 10, 2026
He said that, as per the standard operating procedure for cyclone and flood management, dam water levels should be monitored round the clock. However, he alleged that the authorities failed to follow the prescribed procedures in Ganjam. He also questioned the timing of water release from dams, alleging that the Water Resources Department released water only after heavy cyclonic rains had begun, further aggravating the flood situation.
“People have complained that adequate warning was not given to them before the gates were opened. This gross negligence and manmade crisis raises serious issues of accountability,” he said, demanding strict action against those responsible for the lapses.
Patnaik mentioned that he visited the flood-affected areas of Hinjili, Sheragada, Aska and Sorada in Ganjam district on November 7 and interacted with people from different walks of life who had suffered huge losses due to the unprecedented floods. Expressing anguish over their plight, he said, “I was pained to see the acute distress of the people of Ganjam. The floods have caused massive damage to infrastructure, extensive crop losses and loss of lives, and destruction of livelihoods.”
He also questioned the delay in rescue and relief operations, alleging that people were left stranded for days without food and drinking water due to the lack of immediate post-flood intervention. “This is purely because of a lack of foresight and preparedness in Ganjam, as admitted by the government,” he said, adding that he had forwarded several representations received from people to the Special Relief Commissioner for immediate action.
Calling for a comprehensive rehabilitation and reconstruction programme, Naveen urged the government to ensure timely and impartial compensation for all affected people. “Just paying lip service will not work,” he said, warning that if grievances were not addressed, the BJD would take up the cause of the people on every possible platform.
The BJD president also criticised the BJP government for weakening the community-based disaster management system established by the previous BJD government, which he described as globally acclaimed. “Sarpanches, PRI members and Mission Shakti played a major role in this. Neglect of sarpanches and near closure of the Mission Shakti programme by the BJP government has diluted this successful community-based response system,” he wrote.
“Incompetence and negligence of the government should never lead to the suffering of its people. The BJP state government must take responsibility and fix accountability so that the hard work done and progress achieved by the BJD government over 24 years is not undone in 24 months by the double engine sarkar pushing the state backwards,” Naveen maintained.
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