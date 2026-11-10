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Naveen Blames Odisha Govt For Ganjam Flood Devastation, Seeks Immediate Relief And Rehabilitation

The BJD chief alleged that the weakening of community-based disaster management mechanisms worsened the crisis, writes Minati Singha

Naveen Blames Odisha Government For Ganjam Flood Devastation, Seeks Immediate Relief And Rehabilitation
File photo of BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 10, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST

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Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha for the extensive damage caused by floods in Ganjam district.

In a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Naveen alleged that administrative negligence, lack of preparedness and delayed response despite advance weather warnings aggravated the situation, resulting in huge losses to lives, property and livelihoods. He demanded immediate relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction measures for flood-affected people and urged the government to fix responsibility for the lapses.

"It is deeply unfortunate that Ganjam has been set back by several years due to negligence by the state government," Naveen wrote in his letter.

In the three-page letter, Naveen alleged that the government failed to take adequate precautionary measures despite the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an early warning on October 23.

He said that, as per the standard operating procedure for cyclone and flood management, dam water levels should be monitored round the clock. However, he alleged that the authorities failed to follow the prescribed procedures in Ganjam. He also questioned the timing of water release from dams, alleging that the Water Resources Department released water only after heavy cyclonic rains had begun, further aggravating the flood situation.

“People have complained that adequate warning was not given to them before the gates were opened. This gross negligence and manmade crisis raises serious issues of accountability,” he said, demanding strict action against those responsible for the lapses.

Patnaik mentioned that he visited the flood-affected areas of Hinjili, Sheragada, Aska and Sorada in Ganjam district on November 7 and interacted with people from different walks of life who had suffered huge losses due to the unprecedented floods. Expressing anguish over their plight, he said, “I was pained to see the acute distress of the people of Ganjam. The floods have caused massive damage to infrastructure, extensive crop losses and loss of lives, and destruction of livelihoods.”

He also questioned the delay in rescue and relief operations, alleging that people were left stranded for days without food and drinking water due to the lack of immediate post-flood intervention. “This is purely because of a lack of foresight and preparedness in Ganjam, as admitted by the government,” he said, adding that he had forwarded several representations received from people to the Special Relief Commissioner for immediate action.

Calling for a comprehensive rehabilitation and reconstruction programme, Naveen urged the government to ensure timely and impartial compensation for all affected people. “Just paying lip service will not work,” he said, warning that if grievances were not addressed, the BJD would take up the cause of the people on every possible platform.

The BJD president also criticised the BJP government for weakening the community-based disaster management system established by the previous BJD government, which he described as globally acclaimed. “Sarpanches, PRI members and Mission Shakti played a major role in this. Neglect of sarpanches and near closure of the Mission Shakti programme by the BJP government has diluted this successful community-based response system,” he wrote.

“Incompetence and negligence of the government should never lead to the suffering of its people. The BJP state government must take responsibility and fix accountability so that the hard work done and progress achieved by the BJD government over 24 years is not undone in 24 months by the double engine sarkar pushing the state backwards,” Naveen maintained.

Read More

  1. Hit By Flood, Textile Traders Of Odisha's Aska Stare At Unprecedented Losses; Sell Goods At Throwaway Prices
  2. Over 43,000 Affected, 23,000 Evacuated As Flood Caused By Cyclone Arnab Wreaks Havoc In Ganjam

TAGGED:

NAVEEN PATNAIK
GANJAM FLOOD DAMAGE
ODISHA FLOOD RELIEF
MOHAN CHARAN MAJHI
GANJAM FLOOD REHABILITATION

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