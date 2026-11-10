ETV Bharat / bharat

Naveen Blames Odisha Govt For Ganjam Flood Devastation, Seeks Immediate Relief And Rehabilitation

Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha for the extensive damage caused by floods in Ganjam district.

In a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Naveen alleged that administrative negligence, lack of preparedness and delayed response despite advance weather warnings aggravated the situation, resulting in huge losses to lives, property and livelihoods. He demanded immediate relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction measures for flood-affected people and urged the government to fix responsibility for the lapses.

"It is deeply unfortunate that Ganjam has been set back by several years due to negligence by the state government," Naveen wrote in his letter.

In the three-page letter, Naveen alleged that the government failed to take adequate precautionary measures despite the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an early warning on October 23.

He said that, as per the standard operating procedure for cyclone and flood management, dam water levels should be monitored round the clock. However, he alleged that the authorities failed to follow the prescribed procedures in Ganjam. He also questioned the timing of water release from dams, alleging that the Water Resources Department released water only after heavy cyclonic rains had begun, further aggravating the flood situation.

“People have complained that adequate warning was not given to them before the gates were opened. This gross negligence and manmade crisis raises serious issues of accountability,” he said, demanding strict action against those responsible for the lapses.

Patnaik mentioned that he visited the flood-affected areas of Hinjili, Sheragada, Aska and Sorada in Ganjam district on November 7 and interacted with people from different walks of life who had suffered huge losses due to the unprecedented floods. Expressing anguish over their plight, he said, “I was pained to see the acute distress of the people of Ganjam. The floods have caused massive damage to infrastructure, extensive crop losses and loss of lives, and destruction of livelihoods.”