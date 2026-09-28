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Navaratri Brahmotsavams At Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy Temple Begins On Oct 12; Check Daily Ritual Timings

Tirumala: The Navaratri Brahmotsavam rituals of Lord Sri Venkateswara at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh are set to be held with grandeur from October 12 to October 20.

According to the lunar calendar, an 'Adhika Masam' (extra month) occurs once every three years. On such occasions, the annual Brahmotsavams are conducted during the 'Kanya Masam' (Bhadrapada month), while the Navaratri Brahmotsavams are held during the 'Dasara Navaratri' period (Ashwayuja month).

Events such as 'Dhwajarohanam' (flag hoisting), 'Pedda Ratham' (the Grand Chariot procession), and 'Dhwajavarohanam' (flag lowering) are not part of the Navaratri Brahmotsavams.

Every day, in the morning, 'Vahana Seva' (procession of the deity on a vehicle) will take place from 8 AM to 10 AM, and in the night from 7 PM to 9 PM. The 'Garuda Vahana Seva' will be held from 6:30 PM to 11:30 PM.

Details Of Vahana Sevas (Processions)

October 11 – Ankurarpanam (Inaugural Ritual): 7 PM to 9 PM

October 12 – Bangaru Tiruchi Utsavam: 9 AM | Pedda Sesha Vahanam: 7 PM

October 13 – Chinna Sesha Vahanam: 8 AM | Hamsa Vahanam: 7 PM