'Nature Of Land Use Has Changed, This Has Impacted Temperature': Jaynarayan Kuttippurath Of IIT Kharagpur
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat's Soumita Bhattacharjee, IIT Khragpur's Jaynarayan Kuttippurath shares findings of recent research on urban land use and rising temperatures.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST
Kolkata: The much-awaited monsoon has arrived. Despite the rainfall, there is no significant dip in temperatures and the heat intensifies the moment the rain stops, leaving citizens in a discomfort they are not quite accustomed to.
The question that arises is whether climate change solely responsible for the rising temperatures in Kolkata, or is rapid urbanisation a major contributor. IIT Kharagpur is currently conducting research on this matter.
A research by Associate Professor Jaynarayan Kuttippurath reveals a direct link between urban land use and and rising temperatures. He explains that when cooler land surfaces like vegetation, agricultural fields, and water bodies are transformed into houses, roads, and concrete structures, the area absorbs and emits more heat. Consequently, the city's temperature rises compared to surrounding areas.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Professor Kuttippurath shared several striking insights regarding urbanisation and Kolkata's rising temperatures.
ETV Bharat (ETB): To what extent does urbanisation contribute to the rise in Kolkata's temperature?
Prof Jaynarayan Kuttippurath (JK): It is impossible to pinpoint an exact percentage for how much urbanisation is responsible for the temperature rise in Kolkata. However, to understand the issue, we need to consider a few key aspects. Typically, the temperature we hear about is measured at a height of about 2 metres above the ground, the level at which we live. The figures reported in the media or weather forecasts refer to the air temperature at this height. Yet, there is another temperature measurement taken right at the ground level, known as 'Land Surface Temperature' (LST). To understand the impact of urbanisation and urban warming, we generally look at this land surface temperature. This phenomenon is known as the 'Surface Urban Heat Island' effect. Its intensity is referred to as ‘Surface Urban Heat Island Intensity’. Looking back at the last 20 years, the intensity of this urban warming has increased by an average of approximately 4 to 6 degrees.
ETB: How is the intensity of this urban warming increasing?
JK: Land-use change plays a crucial role in this. Consider an area that was originally agricultural land; houses are subsequently built there. Similarly, land occupied by vegetation, water bodies, small lakes, ponds, or rivers is often repurposed for construction. This alters the nature of the land. Solar radiation is not absorbed equally by all types of surfaces; water, vegetation, farmland, barren land, and built-up surfaces (like houses or roads) all differ in how they absorb and emit heat. Areas with significant construction absorb more solar radiation and subsequently release more heat. Therefore, as the built-up area expands, the heat in that locality rises.
ETB: In which areas of Kolkata is this temperature difference most pronounced?
JK: Surface temperatures are higher in areas like Park Street, Dharmatala, Salt Lake, New Town, Howrah, Dum Dum, and Barrackpore. Conversely, when compared to relatively greener or planned areas like Kalyani, Halisahar, or Kanchrapara, the temperature difference can be as much as 8 to 10 degrees. In essence, temperatures are higher where there is a greater concentration of built-up areas and houses, while they remain comparatively lower in areas with vegetation or water bodies. This does not imply that the rise in temperature can be attributed to a single cause; however, there is no doubt that the expansion of construction activities alters the thermal landscape.
ETB: What changes in land use have occurred in Kolkata over the last 20 years, from 2000 to 2020?
JK: Our estimates indicate that the area of land previously covered by vegetation in Kolkata has decreased by 16 square kilometres. Agricultural land has shrunk by approximately 18 to 20 square km, uncultivated or fallow land has decreased by 20 to 25 square km, and water bodies have diminished by about 10 square km. A portion of these lands has been converted into built-up areas. If we consider the entire city or the Kolkata metropolitan area, the built-up area accounted for about 72 percent 20 years ago; now, that figure has risen to approximately 86 percent. In other words, the nature of land use has changed, and this shift has influenced temperature levels. Areas with water bodies, agricultural land, and vegetation tend to have lower temperatures, whereas built-up areas retain more heat.
ETB: What is the relationship between rise in temperature and conversion of land — areas with trees or water bodies — into built-up areas?
JK: The sun is the source of heat. Solar radiation reaches the Earth's surface, but it is not absorbed uniformly across all locations. Radiation falling on water is absorbed differently compared to radiation falling on areas with vegetation. In vegetated areas, radiation is intercepted, helping to keep the area cooler. Similarly, there is a thermal difference between agricultural land and surfaces like rooftops or roads. If you stand on a rooftop, you can feel the heat radiating from beneath your feet, whereas standing beside a water body yields a different thermal experience. This is because different surfaces possess varying capacities for heat absorption and emission. Consequently, converting land characterised by water bodies, agriculture, or vegetation into built-up areas leads to a rise in temperature.
ETB: What exactly do you mean by urbanisation?
JK: In India, urbanisation generally refers to the expansion of infrastructure—such as housing, transportation networks, water supply systems, schools, bridges, and other facilities—to accommodate a growing urban population. As Kolkata's population increases, there is a corresponding need for more housing, transport, water, schools, and bridges to meet people's requirements. Consequently, to meet this need, a portion of the land has to be utilised for construction.
ETB: And what is urban sprawl?
JK: Urban sprawl refers to the gradual expansion of an urban area into its surroundings. Initially, the city expands towards its outskirts, then pushes further outward. Over time, those peripheral areas also become part of the city. The city's edge might originally consist of agricultural land, trees, barren ground, or water bodies. However, as the city expands outward, these lands are transformed into built-up areas. This is how a link is established between urban sprawl, land-use changes, and rising temperatures.
ETB: Is it vehicles or concrete buildings—which is making Kolkata hotter?
JK: It is not primarily about vehicles. The most significant factors are buildings, roads, and other structures. We refer to these as 'impervious surfaces.' For instance, imagine building an asphalt road over a patch of barren land; that surface will absorb more radiation and subsequently emit more heat. If you walk on a footpath versus an asphalt road, you will feel much hotter on the road. In other words, different surfaces have varying capacities for heat absorption and emission.
ETB: So, do vehicles play no role at all?
JK: No, there is no reason to think that; vehicles do play a role. More vehicles mean higher emissions. Carbon dioxide, for example, is a greenhouse gas; it traps heat in the atmosphere, causing it to warm up. Furthermore, a larger urban population implies more vehicles and increased commuting, which translates to higher emissions and greater heat. Not only that, but a higher volume of traffic also necessitates more roads, bridges, and construction—all of which further increase the city's temperature.
ETB: How does this excess urban heat affect those who have to spend most of their day outdoors for work?
JK: These people are significantly affected. Food delivery personnel, traffic police, construction workers, rickshaw pullers, small shopkeepers, and daily wage labourers spend the majority of their day outdoors, working in direct heat. Consider a food delivery worker, for instance; they are out on the streets working in high temperatures, which inevitably impacts their health. The situation becomes even more critical during heatwaves. Often, advisories or warnings are issued against going outdoors during specific hours—such as the period between 11 am and 3 pm. The Meteorological Department and state disaster management authorities also issue heatwave alerts.
ETB: Why might the risks associated with this heat increase in the long run?
JK: Global warming is driving up baseline temperatures, and the city's own heat generation compounds this effect. Suppose the baseline temperature rises by 0.5 degrees; if the city's previous temperature was 45 degrees, it could rise to 45.5 degrees. It might increase further the following year and rise even more after a decade. In essence, global warming will exacerbate urban heat, thereby intensifying the problem. Those working outdoors—such as daily wage labourers, rickshaw pullers, small shopkeepers, and construction workers—will face the highest risk. They are susceptible to issues like dehydration and heatstroke. Furthermore, many of them have limited access to healthcare services, which further heightens their risk.
ETB: In which areas of Kolkata is this temperature difference most pronounced?
JK: Rainfall in the city does not always dissipate the heat. Nowadays, rain is often not continuous; it might pour for an hour or two, followed by sunshine, causing temperatures to rise again. While the temperature certainly drops during the rain, the surfaces that generate urban heat remain hot. Surfaces associated with construction, for example, begin absorbing heat again as soon as the sun comes out after the rain. Therefore, rainfall alone does not fully resolve the city's heat problem.
ETB: So, what is the first step to keeping Kolkata cool?
JK: We need to plant more trees, increase the city's green cover, and protect and restore the open spaces that still exist. There is a need for more parks.
ETB: Which areas require the most attention right now?
JK: Areas like Howrah, Esplanade, Park Street, Salt Lake, New Town, Dum Dum, Barrackpore, Garia, and Maheshtala in the south have seen extensive construction, resulting in higher temperatures. We need to identify any abandoned or uncultivated land, disused industrial sites, or vacant buildings in these areas and consider how to transform them into green spaces. More trees could be planted along the roadsides, and space could be created for parks.
ETB: In which areas of Kolkata is this temperature difference most pronounced?
JK: Homes can feature 'cool roofs.' A simple method is painting the roof white. White paint reflects solar radiation. If a surface absorbs radiation, it heats up; however, if it reflects radiation, it does not get as hot. Therefore, using reflective surfaces can help reduce a building's heat. Additionally, one could consider shaded walkways and permeable pavements that allow water absorption.
ETB: Is expanding public transport important for reducing urban heat?
JK: It is crucial. Facilities for trains, the metro, and public transport need to be improved. People should be encouraged to use these transport systems instead of private vehicles. Opportunities for walking and cycling must be increased, and traffic congestion reduced. This would lower vehicle emissions and decrease the need for constructing new roads. Consequently, there would be less need to alter land use to create new built-up surfaces.
ETB: Should pollution in industrial areas also be addressed?
JK: It certainly must be. There are industrial zones in areas like Howrah and Maheshtala. We need to find ways to curb pollution in these areas and implement effective pollution control measures.
ETB: There is a lot of discussion lately about 'blue-green infrastructure.' Could you explain this concept simply?
JK: A system can be created by interconnecting areas such as parks, wetlands, ponds, lakes, canals, and green spaces. This is known as 'blue-green infrastructure.' Essentially, we need to create more parks, ponds, canals, or water bodies, as well as corridors lined with trees. Such blue-green corridors help create a cooler urban environment. The Hooghly River also flows through Kolkata, and there are many structures near the riverbanks; therefore, flood risks must be taken into account when planning these areas.
ETB: What measures should be taken in areas that are already densely populated?
JK: Areas like Howrah, Maheshtala, Esplanade, Park Street, Garia, Barrackpore, Dum Dum, and Salt Lake are already densely built-up. Therefore, instead of increasing construction there, we need to focus on increasing greenery and tree cover. Wherever possible, the expansion of built-up areas must be controlled.
ETB: And what planning is needed for the areas where the city will expand in the future?
JK: The city's footprint is bound to expand; it cannot be stopped. However, this expansion must be planned. Significant urban expansion is occurring in Rajarhat and certain peripheral regions of the Kolkata metropolitan area. Expansion is also evident in the wetlands and the Budge Budge-Garden Reach corridor. The existing wetlands and vegetation in these areas should be preserved. Green buffers could be created there, and water bodies should be retained wherever possible.
ETB: How should we address the issue of human vulnerability regarding rising urban temperatures?
JK: We need to identify who is most at risk within the city and determine beforehand who would be most affected by heatwaves. Schools, hospitals, elderly care homes, and areas where vulnerable populations reside need to be identified. Subsequently, appropriate measures must be determined for these locations. Houses should be constructed in a way that keeps them relatively cool.
ETB: Is there a need for cooling centres?
JK: Such facilities could be established. People could spend some time in cooling centres during periods of intense heat and return to their work once conditions normalise. Spaces with clean air could also be created.
ETB: How important are heatwave warnings?
JK: They are crucial. Just as alerts are issued for situations like heatwaves, thunderstorms, or cyclones, people need to be informed in advance that temperatures are set to rise and be advised on how to protect themselves from the heat. Being aware is essential. Many people are unaware of how climate change or urban heat affects their personal lives. It is essential to explain how changes in climate and weather impact them; therefore, alongside issuing warnings, awareness programs are also necessary.
ETB: How can the concept of the ‘Surface Urban Heat Island’ be explained to the general public in simple terms?
JK: It is a very simple calculation. First, one needs to determine the average land surface temperature of an area within Kolkata's city centre. Then, the average land surface temperature of an area outside the city—such as towards Kalyani—must be measured, ensuring the chosen area has significant greenery. Next, one looks at the difference between these two temperatures. That difference represents the intensity of the urban heat island. It is called a ‘heat island’ because the city's temperature is higher than that of the surrounding suburbs or rural areas. And since we are measuring the temperature of the land surface, it is termed a ‘Surface Urban Heat Island.’
ETB: What exactly does an intensity of 4 to 6 degrees signify?
JK: Suppose the urban heat intensity in Kolkata was calculated to be 4 degrees in 2020. If the same calculation yields 6 degrees in 2026, it indicates that the intensity has increased by 2 degrees. This is a significant matter because it implies that the temperature gap between the city and the surrounding areas is widening. We now need to consider how to reduce this heat.
ETB: What is the biggest challenge facing Kolkata?
JK: The city’s expansion cannot be halted; we cannot simply say it will stop growing. The population will rise, and the need for infrastructure will increase. However, this expansion must be managed smartly. Some areas have already become extremely dense, making further expansion in the traditional sense impossible. We need to find ways to mitigate heat in those localities. On the other hand, we must plan in advance for the areas where the city is destined to expand. Decisions regarding construction sites, tree cover, water bodies, and green buffers need to be made proactively. Ambient heat resulting from global warming is inevitable, and the city generates its own heat on top of that. As the population grows, so do vehicular traffic, emissions, and construction activity—all of which can drive up temperatures. Essentially, we face a dual task: mitigating heat in already congested areas and ensuring planned expansion in the directions where the city will grow. The city will expand but the manner of that expansion is what matters most. That is the greatest challenge, and that is where we must demonstrate intelligence.
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