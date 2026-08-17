ETV Bharat / bharat

'Nature Of Land Use Has Changed, This Has Impacted Temperature': Jaynarayan Kuttippurath Of IIT Kharagpur

Kolkata: The much-awaited monsoon has arrived. Despite the rainfall, there is no significant dip in temperatures and the heat intensifies the moment the rain stops, leaving citizens in a discomfort they are not quite accustomed to.

The question that arises is whether climate change solely responsible for the rising temperatures in Kolkata, or is rapid urbanisation a major contributor. IIT Kharagpur is currently conducting research on this matter.

A research by Associate Professor Jaynarayan Kuttippurath reveals a direct link between urban land use and and rising temperatures. He explains that when cooler land surfaces like vegetation, agricultural fields, and water bodies are transformed into houses, roads, and concrete structures, the area absorbs and emits more heat. Consequently, the city's temperature rises compared to surrounding areas.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Professor Kuttippurath shared several striking insights regarding urbanisation and Kolkata's rising temperatures.

ETV Bharat (ETB): To what extent does urbanisation contribute to the rise in Kolkata's temperature?

Prof Jaynarayan Kuttippurath (JK): It is impossible to pinpoint an exact percentage for how much urbanisation is responsible for the temperature rise in Kolkata. However, to understand the issue, we need to consider a few key aspects. Typically, the temperature we hear about is measured at a height of about 2 metres above the ground, the level at which we live. The figures reported in the media or weather forecasts refer to the air temperature at this height. Yet, there is another temperature measurement taken right at the ground level, known as 'Land Surface Temperature' (LST). To understand the impact of urbanisation and urban warming, we generally look at this land surface temperature. This phenomenon is known as the 'Surface Urban Heat Island' effect. Its intensity is referred to as ‘Surface Urban Heat Island Intensity’. Looking back at the last 20 years, the intensity of this urban warming has increased by an average of approximately 4 to 6 degrees.

ETB: How is the intensity of this urban warming increasing?

JK: Land-use change plays a crucial role in this. Consider an area that was originally agricultural land; houses are subsequently built there. Similarly, land occupied by vegetation, water bodies, small lakes, ponds, or rivers is often repurposed for construction. This alters the nature of the land. Solar radiation is not absorbed equally by all types of surfaces; water, vegetation, farmland, barren land, and built-up surfaces (like houses or roads) all differ in how they absorb and emit heat. Areas with significant construction absorb more solar radiation and subsequently release more heat. Therefore, as the built-up area expands, the heat in that locality rises.

ETB: In which areas of Kolkata is this temperature difference most pronounced?

JK: Surface temperatures are higher in areas like Park Street, Dharmatala, Salt Lake, New Town, Howrah, Dum Dum, and Barrackpore. Conversely, when compared to relatively greener or planned areas like Kalyani, Halisahar, or Kanchrapara, the temperature difference can be as much as 8 to 10 degrees. In essence, temperatures are higher where there is a greater concentration of built-up areas and houses, while they remain comparatively lower in areas with vegetation or water bodies. This does not imply that the rise in temperature can be attributed to a single cause; however, there is no doubt that the expansion of construction activities alters the thermal landscape.

ETB: What changes in land use have occurred in Kolkata over the last 20 years, from 2000 to 2020?

JK: Our estimates indicate that the area of ​​land previously covered by vegetation in Kolkata has decreased by 16 square kilometres. Agricultural land has shrunk by approximately 18 to 20 square km, uncultivated or fallow land has decreased by 20 to 25 square km, and water bodies have diminished by about 10 square km. A portion of these lands has been converted into built-up areas. If we consider the entire city or the Kolkata metropolitan area, the built-up area accounted for about 72 percent 20 years ago; now, that figure has risen to approximately 86 percent. In other words, the nature of land use has changed, and this shift has influenced temperature levels. Areas with water bodies, agricultural land, and vegetation tend to have lower temperatures, whereas built-up areas retain more heat.

ETB: What is the relationship between rise in temperature and conversion of land — areas with trees or water bodies — into built-up areas?

JK: The sun is the source of heat. Solar radiation reaches the Earth's surface, but it is not absorbed uniformly across all locations. Radiation falling on water is absorbed differently compared to radiation falling on areas with vegetation. In vegetated areas, radiation is intercepted, helping to keep the area cooler. Similarly, there is a thermal difference between agricultural land and surfaces like rooftops or roads. If you stand on a rooftop, you can feel the heat radiating from beneath your feet, whereas standing beside a water body yields a different thermal experience. This is because different surfaces possess varying capacities for heat absorption and emission. Consequently, converting land characterised by water bodies, agriculture, or vegetation into built-up areas leads to a rise in temperature.

ETB: What exactly do you mean by urbanisation?

JK: In India, urbanisation generally refers to the expansion of infrastructure—such as housing, transportation networks, water supply systems, schools, bridges, and other facilities—to accommodate a growing urban population. As Kolkata's population increases, there is a corresponding need for more housing, transport, water, schools, and bridges to meet people's requirements. Consequently, to meet this need, a portion of the land has to be utilised for construction.

ETB: And what is urban sprawl?

JK: Urban sprawl refers to the gradual expansion of an urban area into its surroundings. Initially, the city expands towards its outskirts, then pushes further outward. Over time, those peripheral areas also become part of the city. The city's edge might originally consist of agricultural land, trees, barren ground, or water bodies. However, as the city expands outward, these lands are transformed into built-up areas. This is how a link is established between urban sprawl, land-use changes, and rising temperatures.

ETB: Is it vehicles or concrete buildings—which is making Kolkata hotter?

JK: It is not primarily about vehicles. The most significant factors are buildings, roads, and other structures. We refer to these as 'impervious surfaces.' For instance, imagine building an asphalt road over a patch of barren land; that surface will absorb more radiation and subsequently emit more heat. If you walk on a footpath versus an asphalt road, you will feel much hotter on the road. In other words, different surfaces have varying capacities for heat absorption and emission.

ETB: So, do vehicles play no role at all?

JK: No, there is no reason to think that; vehicles do play a role. More vehicles mean higher emissions. Carbon dioxide, for example, is a greenhouse gas; it traps heat in the atmosphere, causing it to warm up. Furthermore, a larger urban population implies more vehicles and increased commuting, which translates to higher emissions and greater heat. Not only that, but a higher volume of traffic also necessitates more roads, bridges, and construction—all of which further increase the city's temperature.

ETB: How does this excess urban heat affect those who have to spend most of their day outdoors for work?

JK: These people are significantly affected. Food delivery personnel, traffic police, construction workers, rickshaw pullers, small shopkeepers, and daily wage labourers spend the majority of their day outdoors, working in direct heat. Consider a food delivery worker, for instance; they are out on the streets working in high temperatures, which inevitably impacts their health. The situation becomes even more critical during heatwaves. Often, advisories or warnings are issued against going outdoors during specific hours—such as the period between 11 am and 3 pm. The Meteorological Department and state disaster management authorities also issue heatwave alerts.

ETB: Why might the risks associated with this heat increase in the long run?

JK: Global warming is driving up baseline temperatures, and the city's own heat generation compounds this effect. Suppose the baseline temperature rises by 0.5 degrees; if the city's previous temperature was 45 degrees, it could rise to 45.5 degrees. It might increase further the following year and rise even more after a decade. In essence, global warming will exacerbate urban heat, thereby intensifying the problem. Those working outdoors—such as daily wage labourers, rickshaw pullers, small shopkeepers, and construction workers—will face the highest risk. They are susceptible to issues like dehydration and heatstroke. Furthermore, many of them have limited access to healthcare services, which further heightens their risk.

ETB: In which areas of Kolkata is this temperature difference most pronounced?

JK: Rainfall in the city does not always dissipate the heat. Nowadays, rain is often not continuous; it might pour for an hour or two, followed by sunshine, causing temperatures to rise again. While the temperature certainly drops during the rain, the surfaces that generate urban heat remain hot. Surfaces associated with construction, for example, begin absorbing heat again as soon as the sun comes out after the rain. Therefore, rainfall alone does not fully resolve the city's heat problem.