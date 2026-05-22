Nationwide Surge In Violence Against Doctors: Hospitals Becoming Battlefields
Doctors are no longer just treating patients in government hospitals but are constantly preparing themselves for possible violence, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
New Delhi: For the young doctors on night duty at Bidar District Hospital in Karnataka, Thursday’s emergency shift started as usual: crowded corridors, anxious families, and critically ill patients awaiting treatment. But within minutes, the casualty ward descended into chaos.
A group of attendants allegedly entered the emergency ward in the early hours of Thursday, shouted at doctors, obstructed treatment and created panic inside the hospital premises, according to resident doctors. “We felt trapped and helpless while trying to continue treatment amid the commotion,” they said.
By afternoon, police had arrested five accused after the matter escalated to senior district officials. The Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) said stringent legal action, including attempted murder charges, was being considered.
“Such incidents severely affect the safety, morale and functioning of resident doctors who render essential emergency services under stressful circumstances, and they directly compromise patient care delivery in government hospitals,” said KARD president Shivaprasad Sahu in a letter sent off to the director of medical education, Government of Karnataka.
Nationwide crisis threatening healthcare workers
For many resident doctors across India, fear persists long after the arrests, as they believe the Bidar incident is not isolated but reflects a troubling national trend.
Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) President Dr Dubyala Srinath highlighted that most attacks occur in overcrowded government hospitals, with roughly one incident happening every week across India.
“In government hospitals, doctors are no longer just treating patients. They are constantly preparing themselves for possible violence,” Dr Srinath added.
The Bidar incident adds to a rising number of attacks on healthcare workers over the past two years. At Lady Hardinge Medical College, a resident doctor was assaulted by attendants of an accident victim. In Mumbai’s K B Bhabha Hospital, four women resident doctors were allegedly attacked by a mob following a patient’s death. Similar violence has also been reported in hospitals across Rajasthan, Tripura, and Maharashtra.
Many doctors said the hardest part was returning to work the next day in the same overcrowded emergency wards, often without security. Despite exhaustion, fear and emotional trauma, they continue attending to patients through the night – knowing the next emergency could involve not only saving a patient but protecting themselves too.
“There is no guarantee for our safety and security. From time to time, we kept raising our issue with the concerned authorities, but nothing has happened,” Dr Jaspreet Singh, President of the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) at the Maharani Laxmibai Medical College at Jhansi, told ETV Bharat.
A recent nationwide survey conducted among 1,566 healthcare workers by experts from VMMC, Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS found that 58.2 per cent of respondents felt unsafe at their workplace, while 78.4 per cent said they had faced threats during duty hours.
Healthcare organisations said the rising incidents were affecting morale among doctors and creating fear within hospitals, especially in emergency departments and government medical colleges.
Medical associations, including the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and FAIMA, demanded a central law for the protection of healthcare workers and the declaration of hospitals as safe zones.
Why doctors lack uniform protection
India currently does not have a single nationwide law exclusively protecting doctors and healthcare workers from violence in all situations. However, doctors are protected through a combination of state laws, criminal laws and special central provisions.
The most prominent central protection came through amendments to the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The amendment made violence against healthcare workers a cognisable and non-bailable offence during an epidemic.
It covers doctors, nurses, paramedics and community health workers. Under the law, assault on healthcare workers can lead to imprisonment from 3 months to 7 years; fines can range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh.
Damage to hospital property can also attract compensation provisions. However, these protections apply mainly during notified epidemics or pandemics.
More than 20 Indian states have enacted laws commonly known as Medical Protection Acts (MPAs) to prevent violence against doctors and damage to hospitals. States including Assam, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh have such laws.
These laws generally criminalise assault on healthcare personnel, prohibit vandalism of hospitals and clinics, allow arrest without a warrant in some cases, and prescribe jail terms and monetary penalties. The effectiveness of these laws varies because implementation and police response differ across states.
Under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, attacks on doctors can be prosecuted using general criminal provisions such as assault, criminal intimidation, grievous hurt, rioting, destruction of property and attempted murder in severe cases.
Doctors’ associations argue that general criminal provisions are often insufficient because violence in hospitals requires faster and specialised legal response mechanisms.
Demands for a central law to safeguard doctors
Medical organisations such as the IMA and FAIMA have long demanded a nationwide central law specifically aimed at protecting healthcare workers and medical institutions from violence.
They sought uniform protection across India, fast-track investigation and trial, mandatory hospital security protocols, compensation for injured healthcare workers, and stronger punishment for intimidation and mob attacks.
In December last year, Minister of State of Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel, informed Parliament that there is no plan to introduce a separate law for the protection and safety of medical professionals from workplace violence.
“As the state laws have adequate provisions to address day-to-day minor offences and serious offences can be addressed by BNS, 2023, there is no proposal in the central government for the introduction of separate legislation in this regard,” she said.
The government had drafted a separate law in 2019 to protect the medical professionals, but later scrapped the proposal.
According to Patel, the Health Ministry has issued advisories to all central government hospitals/institutes, All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and medical colleges to ensure filing of FIRs by the institutes within six hours of any incident of attack on medical practitioners.
“All states/UTs have also been advised by the ministry to take immediate measures for enhancing security and providing a safer working environment for medical practitioners,” she stated.
The IMA prime and persistent demand has been for a central law against violence on doctors and hospitals. “Lack of a powerful deterrent central law is acutely felt by the medical profession of the country. At least 25 pieces of state legislation exist in this regard. That they have been unable to either prevent or punish healthcare violence is obvious. Few FIRs have been registered amongst hundreds of incidents of violence. Hardly any convictions have happened. This has resulted in total demoralisation of the doctor community,” said IMA’s former secretary general Dr RV Ashokan to ETV Bharat.
According to Dr Ashokan, only a central act will be a uniform deterrent across the country and in all the healthcare institutions, irrespective of their size or nature of service. “It will be an enabling act and will strengthen all state legislation," Dr Ashokan said.
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