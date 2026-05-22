ETV Bharat / bharat

Nationwide Surge In Violence Against Doctors: Hospitals Becoming Battlefields

New Delhi: For the young doctors on night duty at Bidar District Hospital in Karnataka, Thursday’s emergency shift started as usual: crowded corridors, anxious families, and critically ill patients awaiting treatment. But within minutes, the casualty ward descended into chaos.

A group of attendants allegedly entered the emergency ward in the early hours of Thursday, shouted at doctors, obstructed treatment and created panic inside the hospital premises, according to resident doctors. “We felt trapped and helpless while trying to continue treatment amid the commotion,” they said.

By afternoon, police had arrested five accused after the matter escalated to senior district officials. The Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) said stringent legal action, including attempted murder charges, was being considered.

“Such incidents severely affect the safety, morale and functioning of resident doctors who render essential emergency services under stressful circumstances, and they directly compromise patient care delivery in government hospitals,” said KARD president Shivaprasad Sahu in a letter sent off to the director of medical education, Government of Karnataka.

Resident doctors of IGMC Shimla are observing strike for the fifth consecutive day against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata RG Kar Hospital, in Shimla on Saturday. (File/ANI)

Nationwide crisis threatening healthcare workers

For many resident doctors across India, fear persists long after the arrests, as they believe the Bidar incident is not isolated but reflects a troubling national trend.

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) President Dr Dubyala Srinath highlighted that most attacks occur in overcrowded government hospitals, with roughly one incident happening every week across India.

“In government hospitals, doctors are no longer just treating patients. They are constantly preparing themselves for possible violence,” Dr Srinath added.

The Bidar incident adds to a rising number of attacks on healthcare workers over the past two years. At Lady Hardinge Medical College, a resident doctor was assaulted by attendants of an accident victim. In Mumbai’s K B Bhabha Hospital, four women resident doctors were allegedly attacked by a mob following a patient’s death. Similar violence has also been reported in hospitals across Rajasthan, Tripura, and Maharashtra.

Many doctors said the hardest part was returning to work the next day in the same overcrowded emergency wards, often without security. Despite exhaustion, fear and emotional trauma, they continue attending to patients through the night – knowing the next emergency could involve not only saving a patient but protecting themselves too.

“There is no guarantee for our safety and security. From time to time, we kept raising our issue with the concerned authorities, but nothing has happened,” Dr Jaspreet Singh, President of the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) at the Maharani Laxmibai Medical College at Jhansi, told ETV Bharat.

A recent nationwide survey conducted among 1,566 healthcare workers by experts from VMMC, Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS found that 58.2 per cent of respondents felt unsafe at their workplace, while 78.4 per cent said they had faced threats during duty hours.

Healthcare organisations said the rising incidents were affecting morale among doctors and creating fear within hospitals, especially in emergency departments and government medical colleges.

Medical associations, including the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and FAIMA, demanded a central law for the protection of healthcare workers and the declaration of hospitals as safe zones.

Doctors of Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital strike over clash between doctors and lawyers, in Prayagraj on May 21, 2026. (ANI)

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