ETV Bharat / bharat

Nationwide Strike Highlights Sharp Divide Between Traditional Pharmacists And E-Pharmacies

New Delhi: The nationwide strike called by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists against online medicine delivery platforms has highlighted a sharp divide between traditional pharmacists and e-pharmacies.

“Through AI-based fake prescriptions, uncontrolled availability of antibiotics and habit-forming drugs is giving rise to major threats such as antimicrobial resistance (AMR). This is a direct compromise with public health,” Rajiv Singhal, general secretary of the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) told ETV Bharat.

Stating that large corporate entities are disturbing market balance through deep discounting, Singhal said, “While margins on essential medicines are fixed by the government (NPPA/DPCO), these entities are creating unfair competition,” Singhal added.

Online pharmacies operating in a regulatory grey zone

Retail chemists and pharmacist associations argue that online pharmacies are operating in a “regulatory grey zone” with inadequate checks raising major concerns including the sale of medicines without proper prescription verification, use of fake or AI-generated prescriptions, heavy discounting by corporate-backed e-pharmacies, and a threat to the survival of small neighbourhood pharmacies.

“Unsafe sale of habit-forming and Schedule H medicines as well as instant medicine delivery without pharmacist supervision is a major concern,” said Singhal. The AIOCD, according to Singhal, approached the Union Health Ministry and CDSCO on several occasions to raise their concern. “But we did not see any strong steps taken by the authorities,” he said.

The AIOCD says online platforms create unfair competition through aggressive pricing and doorstep delivery models. It is worth mentioning that the online pharmacy retailers in India have formed an association, Indian Internet Pharmacy Association (IIPA), to promote and protect the public health by ensuring that its members operate in accordance with the existing Drugs & Cosmetics Rules.

About the strike (ETV Bharat)

IIPA has 11 leading ePharmacies as its members, which include Bookmeds, mChemist, Medidart, Medlife, Medstar, Netmeds, Pharmeasy, PM Healthcare (Zigy.com), SaveOnMedicals, Savemymeds and 1mg.com.

When this correspondent tried to contact Prashant Tandon, president of IIPA, he was unreachable. Once ETV Bharat gets a reply from the IIPA, this story will be updated. “We deliver medicines at discounted rates. We are providing medicine online even today. However, we need a proper prescription to deliver the medicine,” said Kritika from Netmeds to ETV Bharat.

Opinion of online pharmacies and supporters

Getting online medicines is convenient for elderly and chronic patients. It provides home delivery in remote areas, better medicine availability, lower prices through scale and technology, digital prescription records and tracking. They also say online pharmacies became crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic when physical movement was restricted. Many consumers support e-pharmacies because they reduce travel and waiting time, especially for monthly medicines for diabetes, BP and cancer patients.

“Getting medicines online is very convenient for me as my husband stays in another state due to job purposes. I can’t visit chemists all the time and even on-the-spot consultations with doctors became very difficult for me,” said Debolina Saha, a Delhi resident, to ETV Bharat.