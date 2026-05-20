Nationwide Strike Highlights Sharp Divide Between Traditional Pharmacists And E-Pharmacies
Traditional chemists believe delivering medicines online is a direct compromise with public health, reports ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
New Delhi: The nationwide strike called by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists against online medicine delivery platforms has highlighted a sharp divide between traditional pharmacists and e-pharmacies.
“Through AI-based fake prescriptions, uncontrolled availability of antibiotics and habit-forming drugs is giving rise to major threats such as antimicrobial resistance (AMR). This is a direct compromise with public health,” Rajiv Singhal, general secretary of the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) told ETV Bharat.
Stating that large corporate entities are disturbing market balance through deep discounting, Singhal said, “While margins on essential medicines are fixed by the government (NPPA/DPCO), these entities are creating unfair competition,” Singhal added.
Online pharmacies operating in a regulatory grey zone
Retail chemists and pharmacist associations argue that online pharmacies are operating in a “regulatory grey zone” with inadequate checks raising major concerns including the sale of medicines without proper prescription verification, use of fake or AI-generated prescriptions, heavy discounting by corporate-backed e-pharmacies, and a threat to the survival of small neighbourhood pharmacies.
“Unsafe sale of habit-forming and Schedule H medicines as well as instant medicine delivery without pharmacist supervision is a major concern,” said Singhal. The AIOCD, according to Singhal, approached the Union Health Ministry and CDSCO on several occasions to raise their concern. “But we did not see any strong steps taken by the authorities,” he said.
The AIOCD says online platforms create unfair competition through aggressive pricing and doorstep delivery models. It is worth mentioning that the online pharmacy retailers in India have formed an association, Indian Internet Pharmacy Association (IIPA), to promote and protect the public health by ensuring that its members operate in accordance with the existing Drugs & Cosmetics Rules.
IIPA has 11 leading ePharmacies as its members, which include Bookmeds, mChemist, Medidart, Medlife, Medstar, Netmeds, Pharmeasy, PM Healthcare (Zigy.com), SaveOnMedicals, Savemymeds and 1mg.com.
When this correspondent tried to contact Prashant Tandon, president of IIPA, he was unreachable. Once ETV Bharat gets a reply from the IIPA, this story will be updated. “We deliver medicines at discounted rates. We are providing medicine online even today. However, we need a proper prescription to deliver the medicine,” said Kritika from Netmeds to ETV Bharat.
Opinion of online pharmacies and supporters
Getting online medicines is convenient for elderly and chronic patients. It provides home delivery in remote areas, better medicine availability, lower prices through scale and technology, digital prescription records and tracking. They also say online pharmacies became crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic when physical movement was restricted. Many consumers support e-pharmacies because they reduce travel and waiting time, especially for monthly medicines for diabetes, BP and cancer patients.
“Getting medicines online is very convenient for me as my husband stays in another state due to job purposes. I can’t visit chemists all the time and even on-the-spot consultations with doctors became very difficult for me,” said Debolina Saha, a Delhi resident, to ETV Bharat.
Divided opinion within pharmacy sector
Interestingly, not all pharmacy associations supported the strike. Several associations like the Indian Pharmacist Association (IPA) stayed away citing “public interest” and concerns over medicine availability. “We have decided not to participate in today’s pan-India strike keeping public interest and concerns over medicine availability in mind. Accordingly, we have asked all state units, district bodies and pharmacist members across the country not to participate in the strike,” said Bhupendra Kumar, IPA general secretary to this correspondent.
A larger conflict
Experts see this as a larger conflict between traditional retail pharmacy networks, rapid platform-based healthcare delivery and gaps in India’s digital medicine regulations. “The core debate is no longer just “online vs offline,” but how to regulate e-pharmacies, how prescriptions should be verified, who is accountable for wrong dispensing, and whether deep discounting harms healthcare ethics,” said renowned health expert Vinay Aggarwal.
The online pharmacies are regulated in India, but the regulatory framework is still evolving and many grey areas remain.
Current legal position
India does not yet have a separate fully implemented law exclusively for e-pharmacies. However, online medicine sales are governed through existing drug and pharmacy laws, mainly The Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, The Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, The Pharmacy Act, 1948, Information Technology laws and consumer protection rules. “Online pharmacies must generally comply with the same requirements applicable to physical chemist shops,” said Dr Aggarwal.
Why controversy exists
Traditional pharmacist associations argue that many online platforms bypass strict prescription checks, use deep discounts, and deliver medicines without adequate pharmacist oversight. “India still lacks a clear nationwide licensing mechanism specifically for e-pharmacies,” said AIOCD’s Singhal.
Government action and draft rules
In 2018, the government proposed draft e-pharmacy rules that aimed to create a central registration system, mandate patient data protection, prohibit the sale of narcotic and psychotropic medicines online, and improve prescription verification. However, these draft rules have not yet been fully notified into law.
Court interventions
Different High Courts have heard petitions regarding online medicine sales over the years. Courts have generally not imposed a nationwide ban, but they have stressed the need for stricter regulation and enforcement.
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