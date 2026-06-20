ETV Bharat / bharat

Nationwide Mock Drill Underway Ahead Of NEET-UG Re-Test; Security Tightened

New Delhi: A nationwide mock drill was underway across the country on Saturday ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination as part of the efforts to ensure smooth, secure and transparent conduct of the medical entrance test, officials said. Security has also been tightened at the National Testing Agency (NTA) office in the national capital.

More than 22.79 lakh medical aspirants will appear for the re-examination on Sunday, nearly seven weeks after the original test was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak that triggered nationwide outrage, political sparring and legal challenges.

The re-examination will be held from 2 to 5.15 pm across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Candidates with disabilities (PwD/PwBD) eligible for compensatory time will be allowed to write the examination till 6.20 pm.

Candidates have been asked to report to their examination centres between 11 am and 1.30 pm. "Entry gates will close sharp at 1.30 pm, and no candidate will be permitted entry thereafter under any circumstance," the NTA said. The NTA said it is fully prepared for the re-examination with district administrations, police forces and escort teams tasked with securely transporting confidential materials.

According to the NTA, the re-exam involves close coordination among multiple agencies and levels of administration, with 674 city coordinators overseeing city-level operations and 6,669 observers deployed for independent oversight at examination centres. Centre superintendents and invigilators have been appointed at every examination centre.

Over 2 lakh personnel, including police and district administration officials, have been mobilised to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the re-examination, the NTA said. In a first, the Indian Air Force is being engaged to transport the question papers as part of enhanced security measures.

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has chaired a series of high-level review meetings with senior officials to assess preparedness and oversee arrangements for the re-examination. The government also temporarily restricted access to the Telegram, with the NTA saying the measure was aimed at tackling cheating rackets.

The NTA has launched a verified WhatsApp communication channel to provide authentic updates directly to candidates and has cautioned students against trusting social media rumours about "leaked" question papers, answer keys or paid services.