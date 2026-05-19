ETV Bharat / bharat

Nationwide Chemists' Strike On May 20: Emergency Medicine Services To Open In Delhi

Chemists are protesting against the online sale of medicines and the heavy discounting by e-pharmacy companies across India. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Discussions over the nationwide strike called by chemists and druggists on Wednesday, May 20, have intensified across Delhi. However, there is some relief for patients as medical stores located outside hospitals in the national capital will remain open to ensure uninterrupted access to medicines during emergencies.

The strike has been called by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) against online pharmacies, deep discounting practices and alleged irregularities in e-pharmacy operations. The organisation claims that heavy discounts offered by online medicine platforms are severely affecting offline chemists and small pharmacy owners.

Hospital-Area Medical Stores To Remain Open

Yamuna Par Medical Store Association president Harish Agrawal said the association supports the strike, but medical stores operating outside hospitals have been requested to remain open in the public interest.

"We completely support the bandh. However, we have appealed to chemists operating near hospitals to keep their stores open so that emergency and critically ill patients do not face any problem in getting medicines," Agrawal said.

He added, "At the same time, we request all medical stores operating in colonies and markets to keep their shops shut to make the protest successful."

Medical stores outside hospitals in Delhi will remain open during the nationwide chemists’ strike on Wednesday. (ETV Bharat)

Explaining the reason behind the strike, Agrawal said that offline chemists receive margins of only 20-22 per cent on medicines, while online platforms offer discounts of up to 40-50 per cent.

"Retail chemists are unable to recover even their rental expenses due to declining sales. That is why we have been forced to protest," he said.

Raja, who runs a medical store outside the Delhi government-run Dr Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan, said his shop would remain open because emergency patients depend on quick access to medicines.

"Our shop is outside the hospital and near the emergency ward. Critically ill patients come here regularly. If medicines are unavailable, anything can happen. Since this is an essential service, we have decided to keep the store open," he said.

Another chemist, Rakesh Vajpayee, said that though he supports the strike, his responsibility towards hospital patients comes first.