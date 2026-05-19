Nationwide Chemists' Strike On May 20: Emergency Medicine Services To Open In Delhi
Chemists across India are protesting online pharmacy discounts, while hospital-area medical stores and Jan Aushadhi Kendras will continue operations in Delhi.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST
New Delhi: Discussions over the nationwide strike called by chemists and druggists on Wednesday, May 20, have intensified across Delhi. However, there is some relief for patients as medical stores located outside hospitals in the national capital will remain open to ensure uninterrupted access to medicines during emergencies.
The strike has been called by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) against online pharmacies, deep discounting practices and alleged irregularities in e-pharmacy operations. The organisation claims that heavy discounts offered by online medicine platforms are severely affecting offline chemists and small pharmacy owners.
Hospital-Area Medical Stores To Remain Open
Yamuna Par Medical Store Association president Harish Agrawal said the association supports the strike, but medical stores operating outside hospitals have been requested to remain open in the public interest.
"We completely support the bandh. However, we have appealed to chemists operating near hospitals to keep their stores open so that emergency and critically ill patients do not face any problem in getting medicines," Agrawal said.
He added, "At the same time, we request all medical stores operating in colonies and markets to keep their shops shut to make the protest successful."
Explaining the reason behind the strike, Agrawal said that offline chemists receive margins of only 20-22 per cent on medicines, while online platforms offer discounts of up to 40-50 per cent.
"Retail chemists are unable to recover even their rental expenses due to declining sales. That is why we have been forced to protest," he said.
Raja, who runs a medical store outside the Delhi government-run Dr Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan, said his shop would remain open because emergency patients depend on quick access to medicines.
"Our shop is outside the hospital and near the emergency ward. Critically ill patients come here regularly. If medicines are unavailable, anything can happen. Since this is an essential service, we have decided to keep the store open," he said.
Another chemist, Rakesh Vajpayee, said that though he supports the strike, his responsibility towards hospital patients comes first.
"We oppose online medicine sales and support the protest. But since our shop is located outside a hospital, we will open from our regular timing of 10 am so patients do not suffer," he said.
Jan Aushadhi Kendras, AMRIT Outlets To Function Normally
Prime Minister Jan Aushadhi Kendra Retailer Association general secretary Suresh Mittal said Jan Aushadhi Kendras will not participate in the strike.
"All Jan Aushadhi Kendras and hospital-based medicine centres will remain open so that emergency patients, accident victims and seriously ill people do not face any inconvenience," Mittal said.
Major pharmacy chains, hospital-based medical stores and AMRIT pharmacy outlets across the country are also expected to function normally despite the bandh call.
RDCA zonal head Dr Basant Goyal said a coordination meeting was held between chemist associations and senior officials of the Delhi Drugs Control Department regarding the strike.
"Emergency medicine services near major hospitals, nursing homes and healthcare centres in Delhi will continue. Medical stores located near these facilities will not be forced to shut," he said.
He assured that life-saving and essential medicines would remain available and there would be no shortage during the protest. Citizens were also advised to purchase regular medicines in advance to avoid inconvenience.
Why Are Chemists Protesting?
The AIOCD, representing more than 12.40 lakh chemists and drug distributors across India, has called the one-day strike against the alleged unregulated functioning of e-pharmacies and predatory pricing practices.
The organisation has alleged that online platforms are selling medicines without proper prescription verification and encouraging repeated use of old prescriptions.
It has also raised concerns over AI-generated fake prescriptions and the unchecked sale of antibiotics and habit-forming drugs.
The chemists' body has demanded stricter regulation of e-pharmacies, withdrawal of temporary pandemic-era relaxations and a level playing field to protect organised retail pharmacy businesses.
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