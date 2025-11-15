ETV Bharat / bharat

Nation's Finest To Be Felicitated At The Inaugural Ramoji Excellence Awards 2025

Hyderabad: The Ramoji Group is proud to announce the inaugural Ramoji Excellence Awards 2025, instituted in memory of Sri Ramoji Rao garu, honouring individuals who embody the values of service, discipline, and nation-building. The event will take place on 16 November 2025, from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Live coverage will be available from 6:30 PM onwards.

Sri Ramoji Rao garu, who was conferred the Padma Vibhushan by the Government of India, dedicated his life to nation-building through media, enterprise, and public service. The awards honour individuals with achievements, serving society in exemplary ways in their chosen fields. This year, seven distinguished personalities have been selected across the following categories: Journalism, Rural Development, Service to Humanity, Art & Culture, Youth Icon, Science & Technology and Women Achiever.

The selection process was designed with transparency and rigour. Expert panels evaluated several profiles in each category, shortlisting three names per segment. A final committee then selected one awardee per category. All credentials and fieldwork were independently verified through Eenadu and ETV Bharat networks to ensure authenticity.

The event will be graced by Chief Guest Sri CP Radhakrishnan, Vice-President of India. Guests of Honour include: Sri Jishnu Dev Varma, Governor of Telangana, Sri N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Sri A. Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana, Sri M. Venkaiah Naidu, Former Vice-President of India, Justice NV Ramana, Former Chief Justice of India, Sri K. Ram Mohan Naidu, Minister of Civil Aviation, Government of India, and Sri. G. Kishan Reddy, Minister of Mines, Government of India.