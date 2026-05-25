ETV Bharat / bharat

NTA Postpones May 28 CUET UG Exam In View Of Eid Holiday

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) examination, which was scheduled on May 28, following a change in the date of the holiday for Eid-ul-Adha.

The NTA has postponed the examinations scheduled for both shifts. The tests will no longer be held as per the previously fixed schedule, and a new examination date will be announced shortly.

A public notice issued by the testing agency stated that the decision to postpone the exam comes as the Central government's Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) revised the date for Eid holiday on May 22. The previous examination schedule was released on May 5, as per which tests for several subjects were scheduled for May 28. The examinations have now been rescheduled.