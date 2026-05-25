NTA Postpones May 28 CUET UG Exam In View Of Eid Holiday
The National Testing Agency has postponed the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate examination for both shifts due to change in the holiday date of Eid-ul-Adha.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) examination, which was scheduled on May 28, following a change in the date of the holiday for Eid-ul-Adha.
The NTA has postponed the examinations scheduled for both shifts. The tests will no longer be held as per the previously fixed schedule, and a new examination date will be announced shortly.
A public notice issued by the testing agency stated that the decision to postpone the exam comes as the Central government's Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) revised the date for Eid holiday on May 22. The previous examination schedule was released on May 5, as per which tests for several subjects were scheduled for May 28. The examinations have now been rescheduled.
The move has brought relief to lakhs of students who anticipated difficulties in appearing for the tests in view of the festival.
The NTA has informed that a new examination date will be announced shortly. The agency further said that new admit cards and other essential information related to the examination will be released on the official website, and has advised students to regularly check the website for updates. In a social media post, the agency also gave its helpline number 011-40759000 for the assistance of students. The NTA has further said that students can also submit their queries or issues via email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.
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