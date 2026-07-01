ETV Bharat / bharat

National Stock Exchange Of India Public Authority Under RTI Act, Says Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday held that the National Stock Exchange of India (NSEI) is a 'public authority' under the Right to Information Act. A bench of justices C Hari Shankar and O P Shukla dismissed an appeal by the stock exchange assailing a single judge's decision which ruled that NSEI qualified as a 'public authority' under section 2(h) of the RTI Act.

Citizens can enforce their right to ask for information only from a 'public authority' under the RTI Act. The bench observed that if the body is owned, controlled or substantially financed by the government, it would qualify as a 'public authority'.

The court stated that this was not a case where an entity was established as a private company and was regulated by statute later.

Observing that the NSEI could not function as a stock exchange at all without recognition by SEBI, the court said it agreed with the single judge's finding that it has to be regarded as having been "established" or "constituted" by an order issued by the government.

"We do not find this to be a case warranting interference in appeal..The learned single judge holds, in the impugned judgment, that the NSEI is controlled by the appropriate government, and we agree," said the bench in its judgment.