ETV Bharat / bharat

National Security Today Demands Readiness And Adaptability: Chief Of Naval Staff

New Delhi: Asserting that countries must build capabilities, upgrade systems, and develop the capacity to surge when required, Chief of India’s Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Friday said that national security today demands readiness and adaptability.

"Countries must build capabilities, upgrade systems, and develop the capacity to surge when required, supported by an advanced and resilient defence industrial base," said Tripathi, addressing a session on Forgers of Peace: Ordnance Factories for the Liberal Order during the ongoing Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi.

He said the idea of short and decisive wars may be questionable. "The post-Cold War peace dividend has ended. National security today demands readiness and adaptability," he said.

Meanwhile, delivering a "Spotlight Address", General Sadamasa Oue, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister for National Security, Japan, said that India-Japan relations continue to anchor peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. "Both nations see potential in deeper cooperation across technology, defence, and economic resilience," Oue said.