National Security Today Demands Readiness And Adaptability: Chief Of Naval Staff

India-Japan relations continue to anchor peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, says Special Advisor to the Prime Minister for National Security, Japan.

National Security Today Demands Readiness And Adaptability: Chief Of Naval Staff
Chief of India’s Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi (Raisina Dialogue 2026)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 6, 2026 at 9:54 PM IST

2 Min Read
New Delhi: Asserting that countries must build capabilities, upgrade systems, and develop the capacity to surge when required, Chief of India’s Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Friday said that national security today demands readiness and adaptability.

"Countries must build capabilities, upgrade systems, and develop the capacity to surge when required, supported by an advanced and resilient defence industrial base," said Tripathi, addressing a session on Forgers of Peace: Ordnance Factories for the Liberal Order during the ongoing Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi.

He said the idea of short and decisive wars may be questionable. "The post-Cold War peace dividend has ended. National security today demands readiness and adaptability," he said.

Meanwhile, delivering a "Spotlight Address", General Sadamasa Oue, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister for National Security, Japan, said that India-Japan relations continue to anchor peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. "Both nations see potential in deeper cooperation across technology, defence, and economic resilience," Oue said.

National Security Today Demands Readiness And Adaptability: Chief Of Naval Staff
General Sadamasa Oue, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister for National Security, Japan (Raisina Dialogue 2026)

Asserting that peace and stability in the Middle East are vital for energy security and non-proliferation, Oue said Japan supports an early resolution of the conflicts in the region to restore stability. "As both sides (India and Japan) explore new opportunities, defence cooperation, including equipment and technology, will deepen, with Japan reviewing constraints on the transfer of defence technologies," said Oue.

The 11th Raisina Dialogue has witnessed participation from representatives of 110 countries, including Ministers, former Heads of State and Heads of Government, Members of Parliament, Military Commanders, Captains of Industry, Technology Leaders, Academics, Journalists, Scholars on Strategic Affairs, Experts from leading Think Tanks, and Youth.

The theme of the 2026 edition is "Saṁskāra – Assertion, Accommodation, Advancement." The Raisina Dialogue is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the international community.

TAGGED:

RAISINA DIALOGUE 2026
SADAMASA OUE
CHIEF OF NAVAL STAFF
JAPAN
DINESH K TRIPATHI

