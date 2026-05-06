ETV Bharat / bharat

NPPA Puts Cap On Prices Of 42 Drug Formulations

Similarly, a widely used anti-diabetic combination of gliclazide and metformin has been fixed at Rs 10.53 per tablet.

A major portion of the list includes fixed-dose combinations commonly prescribed for chronic conditions. Among them, cholesterol-lowering medicines combining atorvastatin and ezetimibe have been capped in the range of Rs 21.36 to Rs 32.46 per tablet, depending on the brand.

In a notification issued under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, the NPPA sets ceiling prices on a per-unit basis, effectively capping the maximum amount that pharmacies can charge patients, excluding Goods and Services Tax (GST). Significantly, the move is expected to bring relief to patients who rely on long-term medication.

New Delhi: With an aim to make essential medicines more affordable, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has fixed retail prices for 42 drug formulations, many of which are widely used in treating chronic illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes and hormone-related conditions.

The NPPA has also brought certain antibiotic combinations under price control. For instance, cefixime paired with potassium clavulanate, a formulation often used to treat bacterial infections, has been capped at Rs 25 per tablet.

In addition to these commonly used medicines, the order includes a relatively high-cost hormonal therapy combining relugolix, estradiol and norethindrone acetate. This formulation, used in specific hormone-related conditions, has been capped between Rs 107.22 and Rs 120.62 per tablet, depending on the manufacturer.

Officials said the ceiling prices apply strictly to the specific formulations, strengths and manufacturers listed in the notification. Pharmaceutical companies are required to comply with the revised pricing and may only add GST if it is actually applicable.

“They must also issue updated price lists, while retailers are mandated to display these prominently to ensure transparency for consumers,” the notification, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat, said.

A pharmacist checks the stock of medicines at a pharmacy store in Hyderabad (AFP)

The order carries strict enforcement provisions. In cases where companies are found to have overcharged, they will be liable to refund the excess amount along with interest. The notification also clarifies that any previous price orders related to these formulations will be superseded.

“In case the retail price of any of the formulations is not complied with, as per the instant price notification and notes specified hereinabove, then the concerned manufacturer and marketing company shall be liable to deposit the overcharged amount along with the interest thereon under the provisions of the DPCO, 2013,” the notification stated.